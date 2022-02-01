Hints & Tips

To shop the Puma sale, click the ‘Sale’ dropdown at the top of the webpage bar. Here, you can buy footwear, clothing and accessories in the women, men and kids sections. Puma is also available from third-party retailers like Amazon, ASOS, JD Sports, Next and Sports Direct. These sites offer special discounts on Puma products so check them out for seasonal sales like Black Friday or Boxing Day.

Puma has a student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. If you sign up and verify your student status, students will get 15% off the Puma store. If you’re looking for workout motivation, you can download the PumaTrac app. A free workout app for iOS and Android devices, PumaTrac gives users free access to over 120 workouts with world class trainers and athletes, and exclusive offers and events.

FAQs

Does Puma offer free delivery? Yes. Puma offers free delivery on orders over £45. If your order is under £45, the delivery charge is £3.95. Delivery takes 3-5 working days.

What’s the Puma returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days from delivery. To return your order for free, use the return slip in your package and make sure your item is in its original packaging and tags. Once Puma receives and inspects your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order is dispatched, you’ll be sent an email confirmation with tracking links inside for you to use to monitor your order status. Alternatively, head to Hermes and enter your tracking number.

What payment methods are available? Puma accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna.

Is there a Puma store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Find a Store’ section of the Puma website, enter your location and you’ll be shown your nearest store.

How do I contact the Puma customer service team? To contact Puma, call 0203 3265 481 or email service-uk@puma.co.uk .

How to use Puma discount codes

1. Find the Puma discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Puma discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Enter your discount code into the promotional code field in your shopping bag and click ‘Apply’. The code and discount will appear in your shopping bag. You cannot redeem more than one voucher code for the same order.

Puma classics, essentials and collaborations

(Image credit: Puma)

Puma is widely recognised for their logo, which features a cat or mountain lion in mid jump over the Puma writing. The Puma logo was first introduced in 1948 which saw the iconic wildcat jumping through the letter ‘D’. The ‘D’ stood for Rudolf Dassler’s last name and he originally named Puma ‘Ruda’ before deciding to change it. The logo always stuck with the jumping cat but at slightly different sizes and angles until it hit on it’s signature logo design in the 70s.

Puma clothing, footwear and accessories are all stamped with this logo and their Classics and Essentials collection features simple clothing designs with the logo taking centre stage. Hoodies, t-shirts and tracksuits are typically seen as Puma classics as they’re in simple colours and an athleisure style, so they can easily be worn to work out in or throw on over the top of an outfit.

As Puma is the third largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, they’ve created exclusive collections with popular celebrities, designers and public figures. Puma X Helly Hansen is a combination of the iconic Puma athletic style that’s designed for outdoor activities. The collection features beanies, backpacks and padded jackets. A favourite for the gamers, Puma X Animal Crossing: New Horizons which features streetwear silhouettes, natural colours and Animal Crossing graphics and characters. Finally, a very popular collection is the Puma X Dua Lipa ‘Flutur’ collaboration. Inspired by 90s streetwear, ‘Flutur’ has bold branding, butterfly icons and retro designs.

What is PumaTrac?

(Image credit: Puma)

As experts in athletic and fitness clothing, Puma created an app called PumaTrac to give their customers more workout motivation and inspiration. The PumaTrac app has over 120 workouts available taught by world class trainers and athletes. The app is free and easy to download for iOS and Android devices, so you can workout from home, in the gym or on the go.

With a focus on running and other training, the PumaTrac app is easy to tailor to your level of fitness and what workouts you want to do. Users can choose from beginner, expert and pro levels and boxing, dancing, HIIT, mobility, pilates, strength & endurance and stretching classes. Workouts range from 15 - 45 minutes, depending on the class you want to take, and all workouts are equipment free.

The PumaTrac app also comes with a scheduler where you can make a training schedule and slot in the right workouts for the times you have free. If you choose your workout goal, like running or weight training, the app will show you the best workouts. Users can easily sync up the PumaTrac app to Spotify or Apple Music so they can listen to music while they workout and the app has exclusive offers and events available. If you’re not an app person, Puma has their own YouTube channel which features a range of workouts, collection releases and interviews with athletes and celebrities. If you’re looking for new workout classes and motivations, the PumaTrac app is a great free option to download.