GAME has multiple deals and promotions running in stores and on their website. The deals section has discounted prices on games and accessories, like keyboards, chairs and headsets. At GAME, you can also get 3 for 2 on pre-owned games. When you trade in your old devices and games, you get 10% extra credit on GAME products or cash in hand.

GAME has a rewards programme called GAME Reward and GAME Elite. GAME Reward is where shoppers can win exclusive competitions, earn points on every purchase they make and when they trade-in their old gaming items. To take part in the GAME rewards programme, sign up for free for a GAME account, a GAME Rewards card and the GAME Rewards app. GAME Elite is another membership scheme that’s a step up from the Rewards programme. With GAME Elite, you can earn more points and get exclusive offers, competitions and news.

What are the GAME delivery options? GAME offers standard, pre-order, next day, premium next day, click & collect and click & reserve delivery options. For standard orders and pre-orders, delivery is £4.99 and next day delivery is £7.99. Click & collect is £4.99 and Click & Reserve is free.

What’s the GAME returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 28 days of purchase. Make sure your order is unused, in its original packaging and comes with proof of purchase. To start a return, you can head into a GAME store or contact the GAME customer service team. Once GAME has received your item, a refund will be issued.

Can I exchange my order? Yes. You have 28 days to exchange your order and you’ll have to go through the returns process and select exchange rather than return.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been shipped, GAME will send you an email with courier and tracking information. Use this to track your order.

When will I be charged for my pre-order? You’ll typically be charged for your pre-order at the time of the item’s dispatch but charges can also be taken up to 7 working days before the release date.

When will I get my pre-order? You will receive your pre-order on the item’s release date.

What is the GAME pre-order price promise? The GAME pre-order price promise ensures you pay the best price for your order. If the price drops online on your pre-ordered item after you’ve placed the order, you’ll pay the lower price. If the price goes up after you’ve placed the order, you’ll be charged at the lower original price.

What payment methods are available? GAME accepts all major credit and debit cards and PayPal.

Is there a GAME store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Finder’ section of the website and enter your location to find your nearest GAME store.

How do I contact the GAME customer service team? To contact GAME, start a live chat or send an email via the website.

1. Find the GAME discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 GAME discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to ‘Secure Checkout’.

3. On the right hand side of the page, you’ll see ‘Redeem a Promo Code’. Enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and the discount will be added to your total.

There are two levels of the GAME rewards or loyalty programme. Customers can sign up to the GAME rewards programme on the website or in store. To get started, all you need is a GAME account and you’ll need to sign up for a GAME Rewards card and the app.

GAME Reward is where shoppers can earn points on every purchase they make in store or online. Members can also trade-in their old gaming items to GAME for more points. GAME Reward members can also enter exclusive competitions and earn double or triple points on specific gaming products.

For easier shopper and earning, the GAME Reward app is available for both iOS and Android devices. On the app, you can manage your account, check your points and place orders and pre-orders. The app comes with a QR code so you can scan items and redeem points in stores and it stores all your receipts so you can easily exchange or return items.

For even more points and offers, you can upgrade to GAME Elite. GAME Elite is a step up from GAME Reward and means you can earn more elite points, earn £5 of bonus points on your birthday, exclusive offers, Elite level competitions and explore hidden content in the GAME app.

If you’re a regular GAME shopper, having a GAME account, the app and taking part in the rewards programme can help you save money and time on the latest games, consoles and accessories.

As leading gaming specialists, GAME has all the latest games and accessories from PlayStation, PC, Xbox and Nintendo consoles. One of the main attractions to shopping at GAME is their ‘Coming Soon’ and ‘GAME Exclusive’ sections and their easy pre-ordering.

The GAME ‘Coming Soon’ section of the website shows off the latest games that are launching in the current month and the next few months. Each game is shown with its release date and if you click on the game you want, you can pre-order it so you’re one of the first people to receive the latest games. GAME Exclusives are games, consoles and merchandise that are limited or new editions that are exclusive to GAME. These can be found on the website or in GAME stores. GAME Exclusives can also be pre-ordered or bought immediately depending on their release dates.

When you pre-order at GAME, this means your product is reserved for you and is sent to you when the product is officially launched or released. Customers will typically be charged for their pre-orders at the time of the item’s dispatch. Charges can also be taken up to 7 working days before the release date. GAME also offers a pre-order price promise to their customers so they can get the best prices on the newest products. If the price of your pre-order drops online after you’ve placed your order, GAME will organise it so you pay the lower price. Similarly, if the price goes up after you’ve placed your order, you’ll be charged at the lower original price.