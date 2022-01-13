Wordle proves that simple is better when it comes to online games and apps

Wordle is the latest internet sensation and has exploded into 2022. It's a simple word game created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer by the name Josh Wardle. He created the game as a side project due to his love of word games and it seems thousands of others love it too.

The objective of Wordle is to guess the five-letter word of the day and you have six tries in which to get it right. With each attempt, you are told if any of the letters you used are in the final word, and if they are in the right place with green and grey boxes. Through these clues, you can eliminate letters and determine the answer.

When you guess correctly it gives you statistics on your guess distribution and winning streak. You can also share your win with friends or on social – though all they see is a grid of those green and gray boxes, not the letters (as not to spoil it). There's only one answer per day and everyone has the same.

The popularity of this game, says something about what really makes a good game. Wordle doesn't even have an app, though many copycat apps now exist, and there's no flashy graphics. Most free-to-play games make their money through in-app purchases, advertising or both but this has none and that's part of the charm.

(Image credit: Wordle)

Games that force players to pay money to progress faster are really frustrating. I resist the lure of these add ons as much as I can put I've given in a few times. Afterwards though I feel dirty, having given in to the system and still no further along – yes, I'm looking at you Golf Rival.

I'd much rather pay money for the game upfront than have to keep paying out week on week, but that's how popular games can earn serious money. With Wordle, there's no way to take your money at all, which feels refreshing. The only option is to pick the hard mode that makes you use the revealed letters in your next guess and options for a dark mode and a color-blind mode with higher contrast colors.

The only frustration with Wordle is that you have to wait until the next day to play it again once you've solved the puzzle. I'd love some random word generator to be added so that you could keep playing but maybe that would ruin its charm.

Try Wordle for yourself online.