Today’s Wordle answer: getting 272 right isn’t exactly rocket science

Today’s Wordle answer – number 272 – is probably going to infuriate a lot of people but we got in 3 guesses so ner-ner-ne-ner-nerr. Wordle 272 is another vowel-packed word like yesterday’s winner – here’s our guide to Wordle 271 – but we were ready for it this time.

One of the charms of Wordle is that it will occasionally pick a word like Rupee or caulk that is going to wind up the kind of people who think there is a ‘correct’ word choice for the game. Today’s is arguably saucier than either of those words, but we aced it like a boss so whatevs really, knaamean?

Hints for Wordle 272

Wordle 272 has been panned by the critics (Image credit: Getty)

The trick to aceing this Wordle – like we just did – is to remember that although it’s an English language quiz, the winning word is sometimes a foreign-language word that’s commonly used in English. So while haters may ‘pan’ this Wordle solution, we don’t give a ‘toss’. It’s got a certain je ne sais quoi.

Wordle #272 answer

How you like them onions? (Image credit: New York Times)

Yeah, so today’s answer is SAUTÉ. If that sounds a little French to you, that’s because it’s the French word for ‘jump’. Not very fair, right? Except that Sauté is also a cooking term widely used in English – it means to fry food that’s constantly on the move – ‘jumping’, if you will. Classically this is done by tossing the pan dextrously, but you could also use a spatula or spoon to keep the food moving. It’s the closest European cooking style to wok cookery, and the idea is you get caramelisation and fast cooking, but without burning.

As you can see from above, we nailed ALL FIVE letters without even breaking sweat. Then we were left with a surprisingly hard problem: organise the letters S, E, A, U and T into a 5-letter English word, and S must be the first letter. Our first thought was ‘there is no such English word.’ And it turned out we were right.

If you want to know more about the world's best loved word game that isn't Scrabble and also how to win at it, we suggest you read T3's guide to Wordle. It explains how the game is played and reveals our 'secret' moves that have still, to this point, given us a 100% Wordle win rate, even when it’s some hard-ass French cooking word.

You can buy deep sided sauté pans that are specifically designed for sautéing. Some even have lids, so cack-handed chefs don’t project their onion, garlic, olive oil and potatoes all over the walls. But strictly speaking you can sauté food in any type of cooking vessel – it’s software not hardware. The most important thing is to make that food JUMP.