Today’s Wordle answer: Wordle 274 is a new dawn, just in time for spring

Wordle 274 explained, with chips and teats

Scientists finding Wordle solution
(Image credit: Getty)
Duncan Bell
By
published

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life. And we’re feeling good. Today’s Wordle answer, number 274, could pose you some problems, but it didn’t pose us many, since we got it in 4 guesses. That’s despite only getting 2 letters from our first 2 guesses, which on a less chill evening could have caused panic to set in. Wordle 274 was perhaps the most enjoyable Wordling experience of the last 7 days. 

Want more? Here’s our guide to Wordle 272, and yesterday’s Wordle 273 – that was a more problematic experience for us. We also have our extended guide to the history and best practice of Wordle. But now, back to our Wordle 274 solution!

Hints for Wordle 274

Wordle

Wordle 274 will reinvigorate you

(Image credit: Getty)

Sorry, we almost forgot to ‘update’ this bit and now we have to ‘start again’. We can say with some certainty that this word has 5 letters in it, and it’s certainly ‘not old’. It’s got two vowels and 3 consonants, and it’s a really upbeat kinda word, man. 

Wordle #274 answer

Wordle 274 solution

Allow it, fam

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is RENEW! As in, to refresh, to begin again. What an apt word for the first day of spring, which it just so happens today is. In Western Europe, at any rate, today is the spring equinox, where country folk sacrifice visitors from urban areas, in worship of their old gods. No I’m just kidding, they don’t actually do that – that happens at the solstice, later in the year.

But it is the start of spring, which feels like good news. 🎵 Spring time for Wordle and Wordlers. Winter for Scrabble and crosswords 🎵’. See you tomorrow! 

TOPICS
Gaming
Duncan Bell
Duncan Bell

Duncan has been writing about tech for almost 15 years and fitness ever since he became middle aged and realised he could no longer rely solely on his boyish good looks. He used to be on telly loads, but an unfortunate incident put a stop to that, so he now largely contents himself with telling people, "I used to be on the TV, you know."
Pre-lockdown Duncan was widely regarded as the best-dressed man ever to work for T3 – admittedly not saying much. Post-lockdown he is looking forward to wearing clothes other than shorts and hoodies again very soon, assuming he can still fit into them. He currently writes about cycling, fitness tech that isn’t too heavy, and all things kitchen and home related. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.