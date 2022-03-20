Today’s Wordle answer: Wordle 274 is a new dawn, just in time for spring

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life. And we’re feeling good. Today’s Wordle answer, number 274, could pose you some problems, but it didn’t pose us many, since we got it in 4 guesses. That’s despite only getting 2 letters from our first 2 guesses, which on a less chill evening could have caused panic to set in. Wordle 274 was perhaps the most enjoyable Wordling experience of the last 7 days.

Want more? Here’s our guide to Wordle 272, and yesterday’s Wordle 273 – that was a more problematic experience for us. We also have our extended guide to the history and best practice of Wordle. But now, back to our Wordle 274 solution!

Hints for Wordle 274

Wordle 274 will reinvigorate you (Image credit: Getty)

Sorry, we almost forgot to ‘update’ this bit and now we have to ‘start again’. We can say with some certainty that this word has 5 letters in it, and it’s certainly ‘not old’. It’s got two vowels and 3 consonants, and it’s a really upbeat kinda word, man.

Wordle #274 answer

Allow it, fam (Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is RENEW! As in, to refresh, to begin again. What an apt word for the first day of spring, which it just so happens today is. In Western Europe, at any rate, today is the spring equinox, where country folk sacrifice visitors from urban areas, in worship of their old gods. No I’m just kidding, they don’t actually do that – that happens at the solstice, later in the year.

But it is the start of spring, which feels like good news. 🎵 Spring time for Wordle and Wordlers. Winter for Scrabble and crosswords 🎵’. See you tomorrow!