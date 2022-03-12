Today’s Wordle answer: Saturday, March 12 #266 with hints

Stuck on today's Wordle? We've got the answer

It's the weekend, Wordlers, and that means there's a fresh Worlde puzzle for you to solve. Well, there is every day but at least you don't have to pretend you're working while trying to solve this one. Yesterday's Wordle #265 seemed to cause some problems for some users and I can see why but it was still no match for our skills. 

What are those skills, you ask? Well, we're happy to share our tried and tested technique along with more details about the game in T3’s official guide to Wordle. If this is your first time playing, then it's definitely worth a read. But also, where have you been for the last two months?  

Today's Wordle hint

Some people say to not put stuff off until tomorrow. Personally, I like to live in the present. 

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

I shouldn't think so, as this is a fairly universal term. The only criticism here is whether it's another very easy option, it's certainly not high-brow as far as five-letter words go. I suppose it could get confusing, as if you asked someone for this answer, you might think they are asking you a question back. 

Today's Wordle solution

Wordle 266

Right here, right now

Today's answer is, actually, TODAY. As in, today's the day, or it is the answer today – see how that could be confusing now?

Not only is this a simple word, it has two vowels so solving it was far from a challenge. Starting with SHOUT (we changed the order, just for kicks), which gave us an O and a T but not in the right places. ALIEN was less helpful, just giving us an A. Three letters confirmed, I took a stab at TABOO, which then gave me the right position for the T but not the A or O, so I got it on my next guess. 

Today's answer of TODAY also gives me a great excuse to share my favorite Smashing Pumpkins track with you – a legendary Chicago band if ever there was one. Enjoy!

