It’s Wednesday Wordle and today, we got it in four. Today’s was another easy answer, truth be told, so if you don't get in at four at the most, this just isn't your day. It was perhaps even easier than yesterday’s Wordle 262, in that you didn't have to worry about double letters. It was kind of a boring word, too. Almost the only reason for failure we can think of is if you imagined it must be a more exciting word, and kept making very exotic guesses.,

Before continuing with today’s solution, consider perusing T3’s official guide to Wordle. Particularly if you have been struggling with Wordle. We have never actually lost at Wordle so far – touch wood – and in The Wordle Guide, you will learn the secrets of our success. If you follow our methods, young grasshopper, you really can't go wrong.

Today's Wordle hint

February has long gone and we're way into March, which is relevant if you want to guess today's clue. It shouldn't take you years anyway.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?

There’s no Wordle controversy today. In fact we’re considering retiring this section, because Wordtroversy seems to be a thing of the past. We need more words like CAULK and AGORA (?) and fewer words like we’ve had so far this month.

Today's Wordle solution

Today's answer is MONTH. As in January, February, March and er… all the other months.

A month is a period of time designed to correspond to one full rotation of the moon. It's a common trivia fact that the original Roman calendar had 10 months but this didn't align with the seasons, so two more were added and two were renamed after Julius Caesar and Augustus. The calendar used worldwide today is the Augustine calendar, although the Chinese still calculate the day of their main holidays – notably Chinese New Year – using the calendar they employed before getting on board the Augustine bus.

There aren’t many uses of this word in popular culture, but rave dads Underworld enjoyed success with the tune 2 Months Off, which carried on some of the euphoric mood of their big hit Born Slippy – that’s the ‘lager, lager, lager‘ one from the Trainspotting soundtrack.

Taking our usual approach, we established what four of today’s letters were, but thought the answer was NORTH. Having established that it wasn’t, we correctly guessed MONTH. There’s no other word it could have been, unless gonth is a word [spoilers: it is not].

After all that mental effort, we could do with a month off. Or perhaps two,