Today’s Wordle answer: Sunday March 6, #260 with tips, clues and solution

Welcome to Sunday, Wordle fans, or ‘Wordlers’, as everyone is now calling us. No, really! This is your final Wordle of the week and to be honest, it's not a stretch. In fact you could say it was easy… like Sunday morning. That’s what the Commodores and their ironing-board-chinned lead singer Lionel Ritchie sang, way back in 1977. The song was subsequently covered by alt-rock reprobates Faith No More. Obviously, that’s just for our American readers. In most of the rest of the works, today’s Wordle is still easy, but now it’s Sunday afternoon or evening.

You can find the answer to today’s Wordle at the bottom of the page. Coming up next is a very obvious clue, so hopefully, you can get it from that. But if not, you can educate yourself with T3’s official guide to Wordle, which contains answers to all your most burning questions about Wordle, such as ‘how can I always win at Wordle, like T3 does?’, ‘has Wordle got harder’ (no) and ‘what was the answer to Wordle last Tuesday?’

Did you manage to correctly answer Wordle 259 yesterday? Of course you did. Maybe you just double-checked the answer before putting in those final letters though, just to make sure you were right. It wasn't a tricky one by any means and neither is today's.

Today's Wordle hint

If you were to try and tell someone we had similar backgrounds, you'd probably come up with a phrase that had this word in it. And maybe also if you were looking to clean up on something other than Wordle.

Twitter opinion seems to have swung from saying the New York Times has made Wordle too hard, to claiming that it’s now too easy. So perhaps that means they must be doing something right. The number of daily users of Wordle keeps going up, anyway.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?

(Image credit: Getty)

There's very little to confuse on today's solution. All you need is a basic knowledge of the English language. The only thing you could accuse this of is being a little too basic for many puzzle fans.

Yesterday, people felt that ‘brine‘ was a word that could only be deduced by top scientists such as the ones pictured here. Wordle now attracts over 300,000 people a day, according to the NYT, so it's difficult to generalise about how good they all are at guessing short, quite easy words.

Today's Wordle solution

Today's solution is cloth (Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is CLOTH, as in material or as in tablecloth or dishcloth. If you were stating similarities, you might say that we're cut from the same cloth, or that a priest or minister is a man of the cloth. In Britain, people may have a fear of ‘touching cloth’.

With only the one vowel it might have not been obvious right away but if you followed our Alien, Shout technique you would have got the L in the first pass and then the H and T (in the wrong places) but the O in its right location. So with four or the five letters revealed, there's no excuse to not solve it in 4 at max.

I occasionally like to mix it up and start with ADIEU but that would have been little help today – apart from telling me what the solution didn't contain. Plus, I've been told it's a bit pretentious. Though if it was followed by shout, I would have still got there.

Try out your own two-word opener and find one that works for you. I'm sticking with this one for now though. Until tomorrow, adieu! Today was easy. Like Sunday morning.