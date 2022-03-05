Today’s Wordle answer: Saturday March 5, #259

Stuck on today's Wordle? Here's the word you are looking for

Saturday night’s alright for fighting, so Elton John once said. Saturday morning, by contrast, is a great time to play Wordle. It’s March 5 and Wordle 259 is pretty easy if you want my opinion. But I’ve seen people moaning that yesterday’s one – Wordle 258 – was hard, and we got that one without even trying. So who even knows what the benchmark for ease is anymore? 

You can find the answer to today’s Wordle at the bottom of the page. Coming up next is a very obvious clue, so hopefully you can get it from that. But if not, you can educate yourself with T3’s official guide to Wordle, which contains answers to all your most burning questions about Wordle, such as ‘how can I always win at Wordle, like T3 does?’ and ‘what was the answer to Wordle last Tuesday?’ 

Today's Wordle hint

If you don’t get this one correct you might feel salty, and weep bitter tears.

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

Controversy over Wordle seems to have dwindled to nothing now, due to the answers all being pretty easy and maybe also people feel like there’s other stuff in the world that’s more deserving of their outrage and anxiety. 

Sure, there were some seemingly full-grown adults complaining on Twitter that yesterday’s solution had ‘too many vowels‘ in it, but on the whole, people seem satisfied with their Wordle experience at present. 

Today's Wordle solution

Wordle 259 answer

Aced that one

Today’s answer is BRINE. We got this one in 3 – or ‘iiiiiiiiiiiiin three!‘ as Tony from darts-based UK 80s gameshow Bullseye would have put it, in the 80s.

As usual, we started with ALIEN and SHOUT but the latter guess yielded no letters at all! Thankfully the first guess gave us 1 letter in the right place and 2 in the wrong place, and there are just not that many words with an I in the middle plus an N and an E. And as fortune would have it, our very first guess proved correct. 

Brine, of course, is salt water. Generally used in a maritime or culinary sense – ‘I swam upon the salty brine and then I brined a chicken‘ is a typical everyday sentence in which you might use the word. Wikipedia suggests that, ‘In diverse contexts, brine may refer to the salt solutions ranging from about 3.5% up to about 26%,’ so it’s a versatile word. Italians will tell you that you should always cook pasta in brine that’s ‘like the Mediterranean’, and by that they mean ‘very salty’ and not ‘horribly polluted, with lots of obnoxious rich people sunbathing nearby.’ 

Until tomorrow then. Allez! Salut maintenant. 

