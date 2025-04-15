This one-day Apple Watch challenge could earn you a secret (non-virtual) reward
Apple is now handing out animated trophies and real-life pins if you do a bit of exercise
Apple has declared April 24 Global Close Your Rings Day – a name that sounds like a top-secret spy op but is, in fact, a well-meaning nudge to get Apple Watch users off the couch and into their trainers.
The mission, should you choose to accept it? Close all three Activity rings on your Apple Watch by moving, exercising, and standing, and you’ll earn yourself… drumroll… a limited-edition digital sticker pack and an animated badge. I know. The excitement is palpable.
But wait, there's more: Apple will also be handing out actual physical pins at Apple Stores around the world – inspired by the ring-shaped award – for those who participate.
Supplies are limited, so if you've ever dreamed of queueing up to get a pin for standing up a few times, now’s your moment.
To earn your goodies, just do something you love, push yourself a little (hitting the gym counts), or try something new (goat yoga? no judgement here).
Just make sure you share it with the hashtag #CloseYourRings so Apple knows you’ve joined the movement.
It’s not just about the stickers – although we do love a sticker. According to a fresh study from the Apple Heart and Movement Study (featuring data from over 140,000 participants), regularly closing your rings is linked with better sleep, improved heart health, and feeling mentally sharper. Science says it’s good for you. Apple says it’s shiny and animated.
And if you need a little help hitting those goals, why not check out our Apple Watch Series 10 review or see why we’re excited about Training Load on watchOS? And if none of that works, just remember: stickers. Ten of them. Animated. For your Messages app.
Get up. Get moving. Get those rings closed. And get that glorious digital validation.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
