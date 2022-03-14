Today’s Wordle answer: Monday 14 March #268 with hints

Stuck on today's Wordle? We've got the answer

Sadly, Wordle is not a five-letter word
(Image credit: Future)
Mat Gallagher
By
published
Contributions from

Welcome to a new week of Wordle. As the clock passes midnight the game has been reset with a new answer and this one is a little trickier. Hopefully, you made your way through Wordle #267 before you ran out of guesses, or at least came to T3 for the answers, because, as usual, we had it in the bag. 

Our two-word technique continues to prove a success, so we can highly recommend it. if you want to know more about the game or learn how we do it, check out T3’s official guide to Wordle.

Today's Wordle hint

You need to really use your senses for today's answer. Or at least, have used them in the past. 

Is there any Wordle controversy today?  

Scientists finding Wordle solution

(Image credit: Getty)

Well, maybe. This word is more commonly used in British English as a past tense but in the US its use is limited to a more industrial nature. 

Today's Wordle solution

Wordle #268

The answer is clear

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's answer is SMELT. As in, to extract metal. Or in British English as the past tense of smell and an alternative to smelled. 

While this may have been a tricky find for some, our ALIEN, SHOUT combo really helped today. ALIEN gave us the L and the E, while SHOUT gave us the S and T – four out of five letters, and we knew the positions of the S and the T. I shot for SMELT next and got it in three. 

Come back tomorrow for more insight, clues, and ultimately the answer if you're really stuck. 

TOPICS
Gaming
Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Managing Editor in the US, Mat has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. Originally from the UK, he has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing and Hong Kong, is now based in Chicago. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.