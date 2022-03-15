Today's Wordle Answer, Tuesday 15 March #269

Today's Wordle answer is a puzzle indeed. Some would even say that Wordle is playing with you. Okay, it's not really that tough but it has had a few people stumped. Is it as hard as yesterday's Wordle #268? No, definitely not but depending on whether you're playing the regular or hard setting, it could still take you down to the wire.

If you want to know more about the game and how to win, I recommend taking a read of T3's guide to Wordle – it explains how the game is played and provides our master moves that have retained our 100% success rate. Now, on to the hints – if you just want to know the answer, scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Hints for Wordle #269

Don't think we're trying to make fun of you if you don't get today's answer straight away, we're just playing with you. One thing we can tell you though is that it repeats a letter.

(Image credit: Future)

How to solve Wordle #269

The best way to find your letters for Wordle is to play two words that cover all of the vowels. For this we like to use ALIEN and SHOUT. Today that gave us the A, E, S and T but none were in the right positions. This doesn't work if you're using the hard version, as it forces you to use any revealed letters in the next word, so you need to riff a little.

Anyway, with four of the five letters now revealed, we tried BEATS, which only served to give us the correct position of E and A. Luckily our next guess proved right.

Wordle #269 answer

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answer is of course, TEASE. As in to make fun of, pester or irritate. It can also refer to the process of slowly disentangle or make a very small movement of something.

It certainly was a tease, especially with its two E's. Double letters can make Wordle more challenging, as there's no hint that it falls in two places.

Well, I couldn't let this word come up without a song and it was the perfect opportunity to play this 1993 classic from Chaka Demus & Pliers. Enjoy!