John Lewis Broadband Unlimited price slashed for the Black Friday season

Want unlimited broadband? Of course you do. Whether you're slowly moving towards cord-cutting and looking to satisfy your streaming needs, or you've got a family of avid internet browsers to cater for, you need an unlimited deal that won't break the bank.

Enter John Lewis, who have debuted this great value package in time to compete with this year's best Black Friday deals.

Best broadband deals

4G home broadband: see the top prices available

Until 2 December, John Lewis Broadband is offering a package including unlimited wireless broadband with 10mb download speed and a phone line with free evening and weekend calls, with no activation charge or usage caps. In addition, you'll receive a free £40 e-gift card to spend at John Lewis or Waitrose stores. That all comes to a wallet-friendly £20 a month from John Lewis Broadband. Check out the deal in full below:

John Lewis Broadband Unlimited + £40 e-gift card | 10Mb average speed | was £26.50 per month | now £20 per month from John Lewis

Saving nearly £80 over the course of the year, this deal from John Lewis is not one to be sniffed at. Unlimited broadband allows you to stream and browse the net in comfort, while the included comprehensive PC security package from BullGuard ensures you'll always feel secure, too. View Deal

John Lewis' cheap and cheerful wifi package is the same price wherever you're getting it installed, so no need to worry about hidden fees or charges based on location. With your £40 free gift, you'll be able to snap up something in the John Lewis Black Friday sales too. Sounds like a win-win situation to us.

Liked this?

Best fibre broadband deals

Best mesh network: get the best mesh Wi-Fi for you

Black Friday Deals