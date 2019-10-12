Last chance to get this Ring Door View Cam deal – ends 13 October

If you're looking for a video doorbell but you're in a rented property so you can't go drilling into your door frame to attach a standard video doorbell, then this is the deal for you. But it won't be the deal for you for long because it ends on October 13.

The Ring Door View Cam, from Amazon-owned smart security firm Ring, is designed to slip into the existing peephole in your door, so no drilling or other permanent changes need to be made. Simply unscrew and remove the existing peephole and replace it with the Ring Door View Cam, and when the time comes to move home, just reverse the process. It fits doors of 34-55mm thickness and, once fitted, lets you see, hear and speak to visitors (welcome or unwelcome ones) from anywhere.

When the Ring Door View Cam launched, it was priced at £179 but right now it's available on Amazon for just £139, it's lowest price ever, saving you £40. That's a Black Friday deals level of saving if ever we saw one!

The Ring Door View Cam features 1080p HD video, motion detection, two-way talk, a removable rechargeable battery and night vision. You'll be notified when a visitor knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button or triggers the motion sensor.

You can also set "Privacy Zones" within the companion iOS or Android app where you can tell the camera not to watch certain areas – ideal if your door is in close proximity to a neighbour's home.

With the Ring Door View Cam installed, it can still be used as a traditional peephole, and there's a small cover for added privacy. Being an Amazon device, it also works with Alexa to send announcements when you have a visitor, and let you see who's at the door on your Echo Show or Echo Spot.