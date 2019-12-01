20 Cyber Monday and Black Friday beauty deals and sales too gorgeous to miss

When it comes to finding Cyber Monday deals on beauty, you're hugely spoiled for choice. It might just be us, but this year's biggest shopping weekend of the year seems stacked with some of the best beauty deals we've seen for a while on make up, fragrance, skincare and beauty electricals offers.

There's the incredible Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale going on, as well as the John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on perfume and beauty; the Birchbox beauty deals also include 25% off top-name brands, and there are a wealth of other brands involved in the current swathe of best beauty deals for pre-Christmas gifting.

We've been shopping around the various beauty sales and have rounded-up some of our pick of the Cyber Monday and Black Friday best beauty deals happening right now, as well as the top beauty sales for you to take a peek at...

Top beauty sales: Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Fragrance Shop Black Friday - up to 80% off

Cheap fragrance mega deal alert! This cyber weekend you can get up to a staggering 80% off women's perfumes and fragrances, and men's fragrances and colognes. Expect big names including Paco Rabane, Diesel, Chanel and Tom Ford.

Cult Beauty Black Friday Cyber Monday - up to 30% off

On a budget? The best beauty deals in the Cult Beauty sale will serve up something for every budget, no matter how small.

Birchbox beauty boxes and beauty shop sale - up to 50% off

Birchbox beauty deals are going strong this weekend, with perhaps the most tempting beauty sale being two Birchbox beauty boxes for only £5. Elsewhere Birchbox is offering 50% off beauty kits and 25% off beauty in the Birchbox Shop.

Boots

You'll find a range of products in this sale, with skincare, make up, hair care and everyday toiletries experiencing price drops. There are 'better than half price' deals on hair dryers, curling tongs and electric toothbrushes too. We've rounded up our pick of the best beauty deals from the Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale right here.

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday sale - 30% off selected products The world's favourite make up brand is also offering a sale on selected Charlotte Tilbury make up and beauty this weekend. We'd like the Bar of Gold Highlighter Palette, please.

Foreo Black Friday - up to 40%

Trinny Woodall and many other celebs use and love Foreo facial cleansing brushes and facial massages, and this weekend Foreo is offering up to 40% off it's range, which includes the world's first ever smart facial mask device, the Foreo UFO.

John Lewis perfume, men's fragrance and beauty sale

Some big brands on offer here, from Charlotte Tilbury, Urban Decay, Clinique and Estee Lauder, through to Rituals, Molton Brown, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior. We've also revealed the biggest selling beauty deal at John Lewis so far this weekend, and it has something to do with Johnny Depp.

Bobbi Brown Black Friday - 20% off, plus a free mascara

Shop your favourite beauty looks at Bobbi Brown this Black Friday weekend and get 20% off. If you spend £65+ (which, let's face it, is super-easy with make up this good), you'll get a free full-size Smokey Eye Mascara; just enter the code BBGIFT at checkout.

Feel Unique Beauty Deals Black Friday and Cyber Monday event

Grab up to 40% off hundreds of brands in this beauty sale event. There are some quick-fire time-limited beauty deals too, similar to Amazon's Deal of The Day. We're currently eyeing up and Urban Decay Eyeshadow Palette for 40%.

The Perfume Shop Black Friday weekend sale

Buying a perfume or fragrance for yourself or a loved one? Get 15% off luxury fragrances, with 20% off a second item when bought at the same time.

Best beauty deals for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer gift edition £299.99 at Boots

The gift edition of Dyson's hair dryer with complimentary hair dryer stand is available for £299.99 at various retailers, including Currys, John Lewis and Dyson itself. A big reason to buy it at Boots is because you can collect over £40 worth of Boots points if you buy the Supersonic while the 'Collect £10 for every spend £60 you spend on electricals' deal is running.

Birchbox two beauty boxes | Was £10 | Now £5 at Birchbox

For the first time ever, Birchbox has launched a £5 shop exclusively for subscribers. Use the code BESTEVER at the checkout to get the November box and a best-selling box from a previous month for only £5 (plus £2.95 P+P). You'll have to sign up for a subscription (from £10 a month) to get this deal, but you can cancel anytime.

Foreo Luna mini 2 | Was £119 | Now £66.45

This compact cleansing device has eight cleansing intensities, with 8,000 T-Sonic pulsations per minute washing away up to 99.95% of dirt, oil, sweat and dead skin cells. To access this lowest price, you'll need to download the Foreo app (which you'll need anyway). Otherwise it's on sale for £77.35.

View Deal

Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice | Was £42 | Now £21 at Boots

Spice up your life and your look this winter with a super-generous 50% discount on Fenty Beauty's jaw-droppingly gorgeous eyeshadow palette. Get your brushes out and play around with the 16 different shades inside, creating versatile looks to take you from office to night out with ease.

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar | Save 30% | Now £105 at John Lewis

There's everything but the beauty cabinet here. From Neom London Tranquility Scented Candle, (Full Size), Sisley Supremÿa Anti-Ageing Night Cream and This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, to NARS Bronzing Powder, Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum and Laura Mercier Velour Extreme Lipstick, this is a beauty deal and a half.

No7 A-Z Edit | £150 at Boots (Worth £333.50)

This gift set is bursting with goodies, including the best-selling Line Correcting Booster Serum, Protect and Perfect Intense Advanced Serum, Day Cream, NIght Cream, Eye Cream and Body Serum. Oh, and there's Lash Impact Mascara in Black, Skin Illuminator in Nude, an Eye Shadow Palette and facial masks. So much stuff!

Best beauty deals on fragrance

Dior Sauvage Spray Eau de Toilette 60ml | Was £55 | Now £43.60 at John Lewis

Dior gets really poetic in its description of this men's fragrance, likening it to 'an ozone blue sky sprawled above a rocky landscape, white-hot beneath the desert sun'. Fancy stuff. The bigger versions have already sold out, but the 60ml is still available.

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Floral Shock Eau de Parfum 30ml | Was £89 | Now £43.63 at Amazon

YSL's signature fragrance gets a big price drop in the current Amazon women's fragrance sale, but it won't last for much longer. Black Opium Floral Shock is provocative and daring, and definitely one to bring out your sensual side. If you want an empowering women's fragrance, thy this eau de parfum.

Boss Bottled by Hugo Boss Eau De Toilette Spray 100ml | Was £62 | Now £33.15 at Amazon

Top notes include apple and citrus, while at the heart of the fragrance lies geranium, cinnamon and cloves. At the base lie the notes of dry spicy scents of sandalwood, vetiver, cedar wood, olive wood, amber and musk, combining to create a distinctly masculine, dry scent for day to evening.

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum 30ml | Was £54 | Now £45.90

If you enjoy modern floral scents, Flowerbomb is the ideal choice. It blends together mandarin, orange and jasmine with delicate freesia and rose. All of those mix with a headier base note of patchouli. It's a playful and uplifting scent, and one to wear on date night.

