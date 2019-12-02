These Cyber Monday book deals save up to 66% on Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and more

For anyone struggling with Christmas gifts this year, you can't go wrong with a good book. This goes double for children: if you've got difficult-to-buy-for youngsters in your life, a selection of children's classics, like Roald Dahl stories or the Harry Potter Children's Collection, is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

Why not save some money while you're at it and take advantage of these excellent Cyber Monday deals? We've even found a massive saving on books for adults, with a huge £44 saving on all seven volumes (so far) of George R.R. Martin's A Song Of Ice And Fire series. If you know a Game of Thrones watcher who loved the series (or hated the ending) this book bundle might be the perfect gift. Check out all four boxset deals below:

Best Cyber Monday book deals on Amazon

Harry Potter Children's Collection (Paperback) | was £62.99 | now £23.50 at Amazon

If you have a child in your life who's approaching Hogwarts age, this disarming deal is a no-brainer. Get all seven books bundled in one box set, with a case displaying a gorgeous wraparound Hogwarts landscape at sunset. The best part? It's currently 63% off in Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. Accio bargains!View Deal

Roald Dahl's Glorious Galumptious Story Collection | was £25.00 | now £17.98 on Amazon

The revolting, ridiculous stories of Roald Dahl has been delighting children for generations, and this box-set contains some his best work. Bundling James and the Giant Peach, Fantastic Mr Fox, Esio Trot and others, this is sure to bring a smile to the face of every child with a flair for naughtiness. View Deal

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Box of Books | was £25.00 | now £17.65 on Amazon

The first four books of Jeff Kinney's modern kids' classics are bundled here in a great Cyber Monday offering. Right up there with J.K. Rowling as one of the best-selling children's authors, this is a great introduction to the series. View Deal

A Song of Ice and Fire seven-book boxset | was £65.00 | now £21.99 on Amazon

One for the grown-ups. The Game of Thrones TV series may have become a television behemoth watched all over the globe, but now it's over, its time to rediscover the story in its original medium, now with a whopping 66% off. Give the gift of suffering this Christmas, as your recipient finally learns to wait with the rest of us for George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter. View Deal

Fancy picking up one of these great boxsets? You'd better move fast, as Cyber Monday ends in just a few hours. Don't miss out!

Cyber Monday deals from around the net (ending soon!)