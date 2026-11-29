UPDATE (09:46, Sunday 29 November): EE is showing a bundle as in stock, so get to it – this won't last long!

Original post continues below...

There was broad expectation that the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals – the year's biggest sales weekend, which we're now in to the business end – would bring some big PlayStation 5 discounts.

People were waiting and then... wait, what? No PS5 stock! That's why my colleague is running a PlayStation 5 live stock tracker, as the product is so thin on the ground in the UK right now.

Indeed, rather than seeing discounts, many retailers have hiked their prices considerably, or put together bundles with additional peripherals and games instead of selling the console on its own.

The final scraps of stock have been fought over in recent days, so your chances of buying one for a sensible price ahead of Christmas are now very slim, unfortunately. But pre-orders are opening again, so here's what to look out for.

Best PS5 deal

Save 5% Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £519.99 now £493.99 at PlayStation Direct US Note: Due 15-29 January 2027 and lease only. You won't get it before Christmas, and Sony is only accepting lease contracts at present, but the current next stock expectation has been set – albeit for next year, so not Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PS5 + 2x DualSense controllers: was £609.99 now £609.99 at Amazon Note: Due 14 January 2027 If the Sony Store leasing deal doesn't work for you and outright ownership is a must – with integrated disc drive include – then Amazon is also accepting pre-orders. This is for the console with an additional controller, but expected to arrive mid-January 2027. It's the soonest you can buy a new console at present – again, missing that Christmas window. Read more Read less ▼

Best PS5 Pro deal

And what of the PlayStation 5 Pro? That console, my friends, has long been out of stock – and there's no word just yet on when fresh stock will arrive.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: at Amazon Even Amazon's limited supply, which were selling at over £1400 apiece, has now dried up. You can keep checking back, but unless you find a rare second-hand model or a refurbished restock at Sony directly, then it looks like 2027 is the soonest expectation. Read more Read less ▼