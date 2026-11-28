The full list of retailers giving away free gifts with purchases this Black Friday
Here's how to bag a free gift alongside your Black Friday bargains
Black Friday is all about finding a good deal, but who doesn't love getting a little something extra thrown in for free? Alongside the usual discounts, plenty of retailers are offering complimentary gifts when you shop with them, giving you even more for your money.
I've rounded up the retailers offering free gifts with qualifying Black Friday purchases, including what you can get and how much you need to spend to bag yourself a bonus.
Just bear in mind that some offers have minimum spend requirements or apply only to selected products, so it's worth checking the terms before you head to checkout.
Apple – Get a gift card worth up to £240 when you buy selected products, including iPhones and MacBooks
Charlotte Tilbury – Pick up one free gift when you spend £80, two when you spend £120, or three when your basket reaches £160
Clinique – Get a six-piece gift set for £65 (worth £196) when you spend over £20
Jo Malone London – Enjoy complimentary gifts, including hand cream and a diffuser, when you spend £100 or more
Kiehl's – Loyalty members can get a free eight-piece gift set worth £45 when they spend £80 or more, plus a tote bag on orders over £100
LEGO – Free gifts with selected purchases
MAC Cosmetics – Claim a free Skinfinish Highlighter when you spend £50, or a four-piece gift set when you spend £65 or more
Sephora – Pick up free gifts when you shop selected brands, with qualifying purchases
Space NK – Choose a free product when you spend £75 on qualifying items
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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