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The UK's best streaming deals of Cyber Monday LIVE: Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, NOW and more
Save on your next streaming subscription
As a self-proclaimed streaming mega-fan, I've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices on the UK's streaming services – and, in the process, I've saved 75% by cancelling my Paramount+ subscription (only to be offered a retention deal).
There are plenty of other offers, too, be that 50% off HBO Max for a year, or Apple TV costing half for 6 months – you can see the top offers in the quick-link box below. I'll be live posting about any additions below in the run-up to Black Friday proper.
So if you've also been looking for ways to cut your streaming costs then, believe me, now is the time ahead of the festive season. These are for UK-specific deals, with no other regions to distract your search, with ongoing live updates about the top picks.
The UK's best Cyber Monday streaming deals
- Apple TV: 6 months at 50% off
- Disney+: 25% discount for 6 months
- HBO Max: save 50% for a whole year
- NOW: Save up to 66% on Ents + Cinema
- Paramount+: just £2.99pm for 2 months
My best Cyber Monday UK streaming deals
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Apple's streaming service has been one of the most consistent over the last couple of years, delivering a number of the best seasons ever – Severance and Pluribus being two such examples.
Unlike the big streamers, Apple doesn't stuff any ads in your face, its full price is more reasonable overall, and this half-price discount for a half year subscription is incredible value considering the shows and movies at your fingertips.
Paramount+: was
£12.99 now £2.99 at Paramount
I'd argue that Paramount+ has gone from obscurity to essential in a very short period of time, with more must-watch shows than I've found on the 'bigger' streaming services in recent months.
This introductory offer is strong, with 75% off the list price for two months, so you can enjoy MobLand, Dexter: Resurrection and Tulsa King in delightful 4K with Dolby Atmos audio. It's a no-brainer – and there's no obligation to continue.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Now that the service is finally available in the UK, this dedicated access nets you 50% off for a whole year. It applies to all packages, whether you want entry-level or full-on 4K with all the bells and whistles.
Note: there's no discount for TNT Sports, which is an additional supplement to acquire, so this deal is reserved fully for those wanting to get involved in HBO Max's exclusive series – such as the incoming Harry Potter relaunch.
Disney+: was
£15.99 now £11.99 at Disney
25 Nov update: Disney quietly discounted its streaming service, with a 25% reduction on its top-tier package that lasts for 6 months – with no obligation to continue thereafter.
That's for the 4K package, but the Full HD (1080p) and 'with ads' version are also available – albeit with lower percentage reductions. However, there's a chance these could improve before Black Friday proper.
NOW: was
£23.98 now £7.99 at NOW TV
Now, here's a deal. If you don't possess Sky or BT TV, but do want Entertainment and Cinema channels with a Full HD 'Boost', then it would usually cost a lot more.
This discount is big, but it is a commitment to 6 months as the minimum term. You can cancel thereafter to avoid the full price ongoing, otherwise it's a rolling month-by-month contract.
Crunchyroll: was
$£5.99 now £2.99 at Crunchyroll
Anime fan? This is the streaming service for. you! The entry price is for one device, but there are no ads, and you gain access to thousands of top titles.
If you want access to four or six devices then the 50% discount also applies – it'll just cost you a little more. This deal lasts for up to six months maximum.
LIVE: Latest Updates
No Monkeying around!
Here's yet another excuse to sign up to Apple TV. Vince Vaughn's brilliant comedy, Bad Monkey, is set to return for its second season on 2 December – mere days away! I've no doubt it'll be a hoot, just like the first season.
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Sweet viewing
Last week also happened to see the launch of Sweetpea season 2 on Sky – a dark yet curiously comedic show – which you can also access on NOW.
If you only want the Entertainment package, plus Boost for Full HD visuals, then the current offer puts it at £4.99 per month. Well worth it to tune into this gem, starring Ella Purnell.
NOW Entertainment + FHD Boost:
was £13.99, now £4.99 for 6 months
Knockout Dazn deals
DAZN Boxing: was
£25.99 now £9.99 at DAZN
If you're into boxing, then Dazn's pay-per-view portal is the way to do it. It's usually £25.99 per month, but you get the first month for just £9.99 as part of this deal.
DAZN NFL Weekly: was
£16.99 now 99p at DAZN
If you're an American Football fan, then NFL games are in season right now – and a weekly pass has a massive 94% discount in this sale! It only lasts for your first week, but it's a great trail test.
Brit brilliance
Remember BritBox? That standalone service was folded into ITVX Premium, which you can still sign up for to avoid ads – but it's typically £5.99 per month. Not for Black Friday, though, with the service being cut down to just £1.75 per month for your first two months.
Dig deep
One of my favourite shows of the last few years has been Silo – and the third season, which closed out earlier this year, lays way to the fourth, which is coming in July 2027.
You can catch the first triplet of seasons right now on Apple TV, of course, and if you're into sci-fi then it's a worthwhile adventure. It's a great adaptation, albeit different from the books' source material, that will keep you guessing throughout.
Apple TV: was
£9.99 now £4.99 at Apple
Pottering about this Christmas?
HBO Max's biggest play is releasing its Harry Potter reboot on Christmas Day, 25 December, this year – and it's shaping up to be the most expensive series in history.
Will it pay off? There's a clear fan demand for the show. But early trailers were widely panned. And let's not forget that there's also an anti-Potter movement due to the books' author.
HBO Max: was
£5.99 now £2.99 at HBO
Did someone say Apple TV for FREE?
I wrote about this the other day, as there's a lucrative – but rather high-threshold – way to obtain Apple TV for free in the UK.
It involves having a Barclays account. But not any old account, rather a Barclays Premier account – which requires either a large ongoing income stream or a sizable investment pot.
Still, for those who can work the system, why not, eh? Adding Apple TV to your life for no cash whatsoever will only make you richer, after all...
There is a Netflix Black Friday discount after all...
It just happens to be on the Netflix Shop. So if you're shopping for merch then you're in luck – as the site-wide 30% discount is a very welcome promotion indeed.
To claim, simply enter the code 'BFCM' at the checkout stage to benefit from lower pricing. It runs until the 1 December, so you've got all weekend to browse...
If you could only subscribe to one...
Times are tough right now, so subscribing to all your favourites is, quite frankly, not feasible for everyone. Given the conundrum of 'to which streaming service should I subscribe?' I've got a few of thoughts:
- 1. Netflix isn't going anywhere. Therefore it's not worth always being enrolled in the service, which happens to also be the most expensive of the lot. Granted, it has lots of content – but its exclusives haven't been breaking through quite so well of late.
- 2. Paramount+ has MobLand. And MobLand rules supreme! I found it more enthralling than Guy Ritchie's other series, Netflix's The Gentlemen, which was also superb – but you can get 2 months of Paramount+ for under £6 total right now. So it's my pick for the here and now – even if you cancel later and return thereafter.
- 3. Apple TV is so consistent. Big-budget movies, like F1. Big-budget series, like Pluribus. Commitment to its exclusive series, too, such as Silo set to run through until its final season without interruption – its cancellations are few and far between. And its price, without ads, is very fair. This one's my pick for the long game.
And Amazon Prime?
I fear it's a similar story for Amazon Prime Video, as per Netflix. While I enjoy a number of the exclusives on this streaming platform (pictured: The Boys), the big play for Amazon is a wider Prime subscription.
In short: I don't think Amazon needs to run promotions when the biggest benefit of Prime is the lock-in to the retailer's general purchase platform, free expedited delivery on many items, and, for those really into the streaming side of things, a supplementary cost to swerve being shown ads.
That said, we might see 'add-on' bonus deals from Amazon – an HBO Max discount at a better rate, or Paramount+ addition for a longer period of time than the streamer's own 2-month current promotional discount.
So watch this space, I'll be continuing to monitor what's coming across this Black Friday week.
What about Netflix?
You might have noticed the distinct lack of Netflix in the deals round-up above. At present that's due to zero promotional discounts from the biggest streaming service in the world.
I can't say I'm surprised by this: Netflix has been pushing hard to add to its subscriber base, but after letting roughly 6% of its workforce go in recent months – which is over a thousand employees, for context – now isn't the time for it to shy away from its monthly price structure.
Indeed, Netflix's monthly ask is higher than any other streaming service, having surged over the years to a now bulging £20.99 per month for the 4K package. That puts into perspective just how good some of those other deals are that I've highlighted...
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