Last year, a colleague wrote about how an element of Apple TV's subscription would be free from this year – as the MLS Season Pass was ditched in favour of including content with a regular subscription.

This week there is, of course, a big focus on the best Black Friday deals – which include some streaming offers. Apple is part of that too, but I've also discovered a way to get it totally free.

And it's nothing to do with Black Friday, but instead linked to a specific Barclays bank account in the UK. So, ignore the short-term free trial for new subscribers, as fulfil these lofty requirements then you could be eligible.

Barclays Bank offers a sign-up service to its customers called Barclays Blue Rewards. However, it costs £5 per month (once you're a customer), but it does net you an Apple TV subscription at no further cost – so it does represent a saving on the streaming service.

'But that's not free,' I hear you cry. True enough. But another of Barclays' services, called Barclays Premier, does offer the Apple TV subscription without you needing to hand over anything further.

Premier, however, is reserved for banking customers who hold a Barclays current account and "either pay in a gross annual income of at least £75,000 – or have a total balance of at least £100,000 in savings in eligible investments."

So it's a rather high bar in order to net that free Apple TV subscription. But if you're well-to-do and need to save a further £119.88 per year, then Premier could well be the banking service for you – there's even a £600 current account switch incentive to further sweeten the deal.

This may not be the dream 'FREE' answer many of you were hoping for, but even if it's for the sake of trivia – now you know that Barclays Premier customers can obtain a free Apple TV subscription in the UK.

It's not a trial either, rather a full-blown ongoing subscription for as long as you hold the account type – and keep the cash flowing into it. There's no direct debit lock-in, however, so I'm sure you could creatively move cash in and out of the account...