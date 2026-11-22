Apple TV, Paramount+, Now, ITVX Premium UK deals – there's up to 75% off your favourite streaming services right now
Black Friday is a great time to get cheap streaming subscriptions
There are some great deals on streaming devices and TVs in the Black Friday sales, but if you're happy with your entertainment kit, you can also get some amazing bargains on streaming services too.
A number of different platforms have some big discounts on subscriptions as part of their own Black Friday deals. That includes Apple TV, Paramount+ and Sky's Now service. Plus, you can get 75% off ITVX Premium to cut out the ads.
Get 50% off for 6 months at £4.99 pm (usually £9.99)
You can sign up for an Apple TV subscription for just £4.99 per month for the first six months – giving you access to the likes of Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, and the superb new show starring Stephen Graham, Noctune.
The same Apple TV deal is also available through Amazon Prime Video, with the service available as an add-on for just £4.99 per month for six months. That will enable Apple TV shows and movies to stream through the Prime Video app.
Get 75% off for 2 months from £2.50 pm (usually £9.99)
You can get the Paramount+ Standard plan for just £2.50 for the first two months, or pay just £3.25 for the Premium plan for 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos streaming.
Like with Apple TV above, you can also subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video as an add-on and get the same 75% off deal.
Get 64% off for up to 6 months for £4.99 pm (usually £13.99)
This deal includes the Entertainment plan with Sky's best channels and on demand shows, plus the Boost add-on to give you Full HD streaming and 5.1 audio.
Another service available through Amazon Prime Video's third-party subscriptions is ITVX Premium. This gives you all the shows available through ITV's streaming service, but strips out the adverts. You can then watch them ad-free through Prime Video.
Some exclusive shows are available too.
Get 75% off for 2 months for £1.49 pm (usually £5.99)
This offer is available through Amazon's Prime Video service and app. The add-on will give you ITVX without ads, plus access to some exclusive content.
You can also check out other big streaming deals in our regularly updated Black Friday streaming round-up.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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