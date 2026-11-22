There are some great deals on streaming devices and TVs in the Black Friday sales, but if you're happy with your entertainment kit, you can also get some amazing bargains on streaming services too.

A number of different platforms have some big discounts on subscriptions as part of their own Black Friday deals. That includes Apple TV, Paramount+ and Sky's Now service. Plus, you can get 75% off ITVX Premium to cut out the ads.

The same Apple TV deal is also available through Amazon Prime Video, with the service available as an add-on for just £4.99 per month for six months. That will enable Apple TV shows and movies to stream through the Prime Video app.

Like with Apple TV above, you can also subscribe to Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Video as an add-on and get the same 75% off deal.

Another service available through Amazon Prime Video's third-party subscriptions is ITVX Premium. This gives you all the shows available through ITV's streaming service, but strips out the adverts. You can then watch them ad-free through Prime Video.

Some exclusive shows are available too.

You can also check out other big streaming deals in our regularly updated Black Friday streaming round-up.