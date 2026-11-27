I was just writing a piece about whether you can purchase a PlayStation 5 and get it in time for Christmas, when something unexpected happened.

I stumbled upon a PlayStation 5 Pro in stock. And not one of the absurdly-priced £1,450 ones that various nasty stores are charging for it either.

No, it's on PlayStation's official site. You'll need to sign into your PS account, of course, but that's how you get access to refurbished consoles.

Best PS5 Pro deal

Save £45 Sony PlayStation 5 Pro (refurbished): was £789.99 now £744.99 at PlayStation Direct US I just added this to my basket and went to checkout – so it's 100% available from the official source. It is, however, refurbished, rather than brand new – but as it's coming from Sony you do get a 12-month warranty. There is nowhere else to buy a PS5 Pro for under £1,400 right now, such is the scalper mentality at present. That makes this a rare find indeed – and it's shipping immediately if you purchase before 3pm. Don't wait around, though, as it won't last for long...

There was broad expectation that the best Black Friday deals – as the year's biggest sale has commenced as of today, 27 November – would bring some PlayStation 5 deals.

Instead, we're having a PS5 drought. Even the base console, digital only, isn't available until 18 December now, should you pre-order.

While the above price isn't exactly incredible for a refurbished console, at least you get the full 12-month warranty from the manufacturer itself, which is just as good as buying new in that respect.

(Image credit: SCEE)

I very much doubt that you'll be able to find a sensibly-priced PS5 Pro anywhere else before 2027 right now, so this deal does almost seem too good to be true – and I can't imagine it'll last long at all.

Good luck if you've been waiting for that PS5 Pro opportunity. Godspeed in getting one added to your basket today. That'd be the Black Friday dream, right there.