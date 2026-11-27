There was broad expectation that the best Black Friday deals – the year's biggest sale has commenced as of today, 27 November – would bring some big PlayStation 5 discounts.

People were waiting and then... wait, what? No PS5 stock to be found! That's why my colleague is running a PlayStation 5 live stock tracker, as the product is so thin on the ground in the UK.

Indeed, rather than discounts, many retailers have hiked the price, or put together bundles with additional peripherals and games instead of selling the console on its own.

While stock is thin, not all is lost – here's where you can buy a PlayStation 5 console and get it delivered before Christmas. Note that the wait is weeks, not days, at present – but if you don't get in the virtual queue then you'll be waiting until 2027...

Best PS5 deal

Save £17 Sony PlayStation 5 GTA VI bundle: was £733 now £716 at very.co.uk Note: due on 18 December 2026 Aside from the large caveat that you need to wait until almost Christmas for delivery, Very's bundle is just that – a bundle. So this collection bags you the digital console, Grand Theft Auto VI, an additional DualSense controller and the official Pulse Wireless Headset. It's all top-notch kit, no doubt, but you are somewhat forced into buying a lot of extras. If you're after GTA VI for Christmas play, though, it's one of few options right now.

Best PS5 Pro deal

And what of the PlayStation 5 Pro? That console, my friends, has long been out of stock – and there's no word just yet on when fresh stock will arrive.

If you're quick, however, then I've found a refurb option from Sony itself, which can still (at the time of posting) be bagged and shipped immediately...

Save £45 Sony PlayStation 5 Pro (refurbished – official): was £789.99 now £744.99 at PlayStation Direct US I just added this to my basket – so it's 100% available and from the official source, PlayStation UK, as I type this. It is, however, refurbished, rather than brand new – but as it's from Sony itself you do get a warranty, as if new. There is nowhere else to buy a PS5 Pro for under £1,400 or so right now, such is the scalper mentality, making this official refurb route a great option. Don't wait around, it won't last for long...