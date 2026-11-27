We're finally now in the middle of Black Friday itself, with the clock now counting down until both the day itself and the end of Cyber Monday after it – when the deals are likely to largely dry up and disappear.

If you're a big gamer, there's a very good chance you're currently completely besotted with GTA 6 – I know I am. That said, there's life after Jason and Lucia, and you're going to need other games at some point, even if that's months down the line.

For those playing on a PS5 or PS5 Pro, this is a very good week to be shopping for your next obsession. There are some huge deals out there on celebrated games, including plenty of titles that only came out in the last few months. I've gathered five highlights here, all of which I've either played and enjoyed, or am desperate to try.

Save 43% (£30.05) Marvel's Wolverine: was £69.99 now £39.94 at Amazon Wolverine literally just came out, and despite selling millions of copies, you can already save nearly half of its asking price thanks to Black Friday. This'll get you a rip-roaring adventure starring the most recognisable of all the X-Men, and it's apparently a really impressively told story full of fun action. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Saros: was £49.95 now £29.99 at Amazon A follow-up to Returnal, which beat me up with its difficulty, I've really wanted to try out Saros, which got brilliant reviews but didn't make huge waves in terms of sales. That's probably why it's now 40% off, down to just £30. That's a great price for what looks like a phenomenal rogue-like shooter. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% (£32.04) The Blood of Dawnwalker: was £69.99 now £37.95 at Amazon An RPG that I really enjoyed a couple of months ago when it first arrived, The Blood of Dawnwalker will be very familiar to fans of The Witcher 3. It's made by some ex-devs from that game, and has a similarly mature and dark tone, but its best mechanic is that it limits your in-game time to make decisions really feel meaningful. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy: was £49.99 now £28.99 at Amazon Another title that I really enjoyed earlier this year, Resonance is a character prequel to the excellent A Plague Tale series, and focuses more on combat than stealth (although the latter still features). It's great fun, and tells an enjoyable time-jumping story, all while looking stunning. Read more Read less ▼

Save 66% The Last of Us Part 1: was £69.99 now £23.96 at Amazon I haven't played the first The Last of Us game since I did so on PS4, so I'm interested to see how much this remaster from a couple of years ago fares. It doubtless offers the definitive version of one of gaming's great stories, and at this price it's extremely tempting. Read more Read less ▼

These are all terrific games, and it's worth remembering that the deals are a little hard to predict in terms of timing. Some of them will probably last all weekend, but others might revert to worse prices at any time. My advice would be to pick up any that you're serious about adding to your collection sooner, rather than later.