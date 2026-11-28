We've seen huge interest in current-gen consoles this past month, fuelled by Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival – and players' hunger to get hold of that game and play it.

It's caused the PlayStation 5 to disappear from the shelves, but has also hit Xbox availability hard, too, with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lacking any viable options.

The big question is, then, can I buy an Xbox in time for Christmas? The answer is mixed, because while the Series X console is sold out – and that's the one you need for GTA VI – you can still buy the lower-powered Series S.

Best Xbox Series S deal

Best Xbox Series S deal