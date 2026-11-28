We've seen huge interest in current-gen consoles this past month, fuelled by Grand Theft Auto 6's arrival – and players' hunger to get hold of that game and play it.
It's caused the PlayStation 5 to disappear from the shelves, but has also hit Xbox availability hard, too, with the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals lacking any viable options.
The big question is, then, can I buy an Xbox in time for Christmas? The answer is mixed, because while the Series X console is sold out – and that's the one you need for GTA VI – you can still buy the lower-powered Series S.
Best Xbox Series S deal
Available for 6th December 2026 delivery
The lowest price you'll find for the lower-spec 'S' console is at Amazon. It's ready to ship, with arrival in a week's time – and it's a fine option if you're not expecting graphical perfection and frame-rate consistency from the latest games, such as GTA VI. But it will run the game – so might be your only option.
Best Xbox Series S deal
I've searched through all the usual sources – Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Very, and so on – and there's nothing in stock.
The only hint that there might be more coming is from EE – which says "usually dispatched within 7 days". They're willing to take your order, but that 'usually' wording is a slight concern...
I have been able to locate a product at CeX, meaning it's second-hand, but online purchase with delivery is an option. It'll cost you more than a brand new one, but if you must have a console before Christmas then it's an option.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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