10+ kitchenware deals Nigella Lawson would approve of this Black Friday
Each pick has earned Nigella's seal of approval
If there's one person whose kitchenware recommendations I'd trust, it's Nigella Lawson. Known for her love of cooking and beautifully equipped kitchen, she's often shared plenty of insights into the tools, cookware and kitchen essentials she uses and loves, both in interviews and on her own website. I've used those recommendations as the starting point for this roundup, picking out a number of pieces that have a Nigella-approved feel – and, even better, every item I've included is discounted in the Black Friday sales.
From cookware to handy kitchen gadgets, these are the deals worth your consideration if you're hoping to give your kitchen a little Nigella-inspired upgrade for less.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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