The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have traditionally been the best time to buy a new games machine, either for yourself or as a Christmas present for loved ones. But this year is a little different.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI led to a distinct shortage of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles – the latter now being just about impossible to find for under £1,400 / $1,100. And deals on either are almost unthinkable at this time.

However, there are a few around if you're willing to buy it in a bundle or opt for the PS5 Digital Edition – there's still some stock out there to be found. And to be honest, the disc drive add-on is also fairly easy to get hold of these days, so you could always attach one of those to the latter.

So if you are looking for a PS5 to play GTA 6 on or as a Christmas gift, you can check out the deals below. Also, keep track of the retailers we suggest below to see if new stock comes in.

UK PS5 deals

Save 5% Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: was £519.99 now £493.99 at PlayStation Direct US Update 28 November: The official Sony Store stock has now run dry. You can elect to least one, but it'll only be available from 15th-29th January 2027! Sony actually has the Digital Edition in stock and with 5% off at that. It won't last long though, so get it while it does. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro: £1,384.99 at Amazon We don't endorse it by any means, as the price is double that of the RRP, but it's one of the only sources where you can actually buy a PS5 Pro right now. Waiting until 2027 would be the recommendation, though! Read more Read less ▼

US PS5 deals

There are slim pickings in the US at present – which is ironic as the PS5 Slim is pretty much out of stock. However, some retailers are selling the PS5 Digital Edition at inflated prices.

Alternatively, Sony itself has Certified Refurbished (second-hand) stock on its own PlayStation Direct store. They each come with a 12 month manufacturer warranty.

Sony PlayStation 5 (Certified Refurbished): $549 at PlayStation Direct US If you don't mind second-hand, PlayStation is selling Certified Refurbished PS5 models directly. You also save a bit on the usual retail price and get a 12 month warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition: $1,198 at Walmart The PS5 Digital Edition is currently in stock at Walmart, although it's only listing a few left and the price has risen dramatically – by $600! Might be worth waiting. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Editon: $1,129 at Best Buy Best Buy is also listing the PS5 Digital Edition for customers with an account and has also put a premium on its price – which increased by a further $300 overnight! It's also "expected to sell out quickly", the retailer warns. Read more Read less ▼

We'll continue to hunt down stock through Black Friday and the holiday season. You can also check out the following retailers regularly to see if they have more PS5 or PS5 Pro units to sell.

UK PS5 retailers

US PS5 retailers