Looking for a PlayStation 5 Black Friday deal? We're tracking PS5 and PS5 Pro stock for best availability
The PlayStation 5 is hard to come by this Black Friday weekend
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have traditionally been the best time to buy a new games machine, either for yourself or as a Christmas present for loved ones. But this year is a little different.
The release of Grand Theft Auto VI led to a distinct shortage of PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles – the latter now being just about impossible to find for under £1,400 / $1,100. And deals on either are almost unthinkable at this time.
However, there are a few around if you're willing to buy it in a bundle or opt for the PS5 Digital Edition – there's still some stock out there to be found. And to be honest, the disc drive add-on is also fairly easy to get hold of these days, so you could always attach one of those to the latter.
So if you are looking for a PS5 to play GTA 6 on or as a Christmas gift, you can check out the deals below. Also, keep track of the retailers we suggest below to see if new stock comes in.
UK PS5 deals
Update 28 November: The official Sony Store stock has now run dry. You can elect to least one, but it'll only be available from 15th-29th January 2027!
Sony actually has the Digital Edition in stock and with 5% off at that. It won't last long though, so get it while it does.
Read moreRead less▼
We don't endorse it by any means, as the price is double that of the RRP, but it's one of the only sources where you can actually buy a PS5 Pro right now. Waiting until 2027 would be the recommendation, though!
Read moreRead less▼
If you buy a PS5 Digital Edition or PS5 Pro, here's the Disc Drive add-on if you need it.
Read moreRead less▼
US PS5 deals
There are slim pickings in the US at present – which is ironic as the PS5 Slim is pretty much out of stock. However, some retailers are selling the PS5 Digital Edition at inflated prices.
Alternatively, Sony itself has Certified Refurbished (second-hand) stock on its own PlayStation Direct store. They each come with a 12 month manufacturer warranty.
If you don't mind second-hand, PlayStation is selling Certified Refurbished PS5 models directly. You also save a bit on the usual retail price and get a 12 month warranty.
Read moreRead less▼
The PS5 Digital Edition is currently in stock at Walmart, although it's only listing a few left and the price has risen dramatically – by $600! Might be worth waiting.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Buy is also listing the PS5 Digital Edition for customers with an account and has also put a premium on its price – which increased by a further $300 overnight! It's also "expected to sell out quickly", the retailer warns.
Read moreRead less▼
If you do manage to secure a PS5 Digital Edition, here's the disc drive to go with it.
Read moreRead less▼
We'll continue to hunt down stock through Black Friday and the holiday season. You can also check out the following retailers regularly to see if they have more PS5 or PS5 Pro units to sell.
UK PS5 retailers
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Amazon
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Argos
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Currys
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at EE
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at John Lewis
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at PlayStation
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Smyths
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Very
US PS5 retailers
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Amazon
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Best Buy
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at PlayStation
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Target
- Check PS5 and PS5 Pro stock at Walmart
Other PS5 deals
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.