Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review: a fresh bloom of sex toys from the Rose range

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lovehoney enjoyed a burst of romantic fervor before Valentine’s Day by releasing three new versions of its bestselling Rose clitoral stimulator (opens in new tab). Fresh to the stable is the Fantasy Rose clitoral suction stimulator with G-spot vibrator, the Rose Glow 2-in-1 clitoral suction stimulator with egg vibrator and a Fifty Shades of Grey Black Rose silicone clitoral suction stimulator.

For those unfamiliar with the popular Lovehoney Rose (opens in new tab), this clitoral stimulator is one of the many best vibrators (opens in new tab) on the market, sitting alongside top sellers, such as Womanizer Premium 2 (opens in new tab) and the LELO Soraya Wave (opens in new tab). Rather than using vibrations, the Rose features Pleasure Air Technology to stimulate the clitoris with puffs of air. Air, sonic wave or pulse stimulators are fast becoming a favourite way for clitoris owners to enjoy an orgasm as users report a gentle yet intense experience without the numbness that traditional vibrators can sometimes cause.

As well as offering clitoral stimulation with its Rose bud ‘head’, the Fantasy Rose (opens in new tab) is a 2-in-1 sex toy that builds on the popularity of its precursor by providing internal stimulation as the ‘stem’ of the Rose is a flexible internal vibrator designed to stimulate the G-spot. Here's what I thought when I tried it for T3's Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review...

Buy the Lovehoney Fantasy Rose at Lovehoney (opens in new tab)

Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review: design & features

Forget the lumpen designs of yesteryear, the best sex toys (opens in new tab) have made an aesthetic leap and contemporary products are often sleek, attractive objects that look like decorative accessories for the home, as well as tools of sexual enjoyment. The Fantasy Rose is no exception with its rose bud in full bloom supported by a smooth, petite stem. The petals of the rose bud gracefully gather to a central point that acts as the clitoral stimulator, while the G-spot stem gently shapes into a modestly sized bulbous end.

The Fantasy Rose is dressed in super-soft silicone that's incredibly supple to the touch and the handle is very flexible, allowing for a great deal of movement and adjustment. Kudos also goes to its ergonomic attributes as this is a well-thought-out toy that is easy to handle, whichever end you’re using.

With 19 different speed and pattern options, there is plenty of variation to play with here. The head of the Rose features six speeds and four patterns to sample while the G-spot stem boasts three speeds and six patterns. The stem measures up to 4.5-inches in girth with an insertable length of 5-inches.

With two control buttons – one for the clitoral stimulator and one to operate the G-spot vibrator, it’s easy to turn on/off and move through the options. USB rechargeable with a 55-minute run time, this fully waterproof toy also features a travel lock option to ensure there’s no unwanted rumbles in the suitcase.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls / T3)

Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review: does it work?

Unlike a rabbit sex toy that can stimulate both the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously, the Fantasy Rose is an either/or option. Unless you are a contortionist, then this toy is designed to target the clitoris first and then the G-spot, or vice versa.

On first sight, the layered Rose bud head looked questionable as a clitoral stimulator. Will the curves of its petals feel uncomfortable in such a sensitive area? Any concern was unfounded as this malleable, supple toy feels nothing but soft and silky and the head fits pleasantly over the clitoris with the petals acting as an aid to gently part the labia. As with all sex toys plenty of lube is essential so make sure the bud is well covered before use.

At its lowest setting the clitoral stimulator is gentle but as with many similar products, this is deceptive – it can deliver intense results fast and it’s unlikely that you’ll ever need to use its 55-minute run time. With six speeds to play with there’s a pace to suit everyone, but a note of caution: when in use, sound levels are very acceptable but if you’re running the Rose on top speed and not in contact with your body then it can make more noise than you’d expect from such a delicate looking toy.

Flipping the Fantasy Rose offers internal stimulation as the toy switches from clitoral stimulator to G-spot vibrator. With the best lube (opens in new tab) applied, this small to medium-sized vibrator is a breeze to insert and it’s easy to navigate through the speeds and vibrations while in use. It’s incredibly flexible giving users lots of options to find the right position, while the Rose head acts as a comfortable handle. Both the quality of the silicone and the manageable size makes the transition from clitoral to G-spot stimulation comfortable, stress-free and seamless – however, there’s also nothing extraordinary about it. With G-spot stimulators, such as Womanizer’s new OG (opens in new tab), offering real innovation in internal stimulation, the Rose lacks imagination in this department.

(Image credit: Katie Nicholls / T3)

Lovehoney Fantasy Rose review: verdict

Swathed in bright red silicone with undulating rows of petals and a smooth stem, the Fantasy Rose is undeniably a pretty addition to a sex toy collection. Alongside its aesthetic credentials, the quality of the silicone makes it feel like a much more expensive toy and for a product that’s been priced at the lower end of the market it is a budget-friendly way to enjoy clitoral stimulation. The bud is well-designed and serves its purpose well, however, as a G-spot vibrator the Fantasy Rose lacks lustre. While it certainly won’t win any awards for innovation, it looks great, feels good and is a decent investment for a very acceptable price.