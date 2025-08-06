Hate loud alarms? Homedics’ new sleep wearable wakes you with vibrations – and it’s only £30!

QUICK SUMMARY Homedics has launched the WakeBand Silent Alarm, a new wearable that wakes you up using wrist vibrations. With a comfortable design and app compatibility, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm could help you sleep and wake more peacefully – and it’s only £29.99.

Let’s face it – a loud, beeping alarm doesn’t exactly encourage you to wake up and start your day with a positive mindset. In fact, studies have shown that loud alarms put strain on the body, as the action of being jolted awake can cause high blood pressure, heart rate and stress levels.

While the idea of ‘breaking up’ with your alarm clock sounds great, many people (myself included) can’t wake up without an external stimulus, like an alarm clock or the sun rising – which can be mimicked by a wake up light . But a new sleep wearable from Homedics could be the answer to help you wake up peacefully while not disturbing others around you.

The Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm looks like a sleep tracker , but it’s actually much more simple than that. Designed for those who share a room or bed with someone, or people who are hard of hearing, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm gently vibrates on your wrist to wake you up silently.

With the accompanying Homedics WakeBand app, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm offers nine vibration patterns and nine intensity levels, so you can fully customise your alarm. While you can set your own schedules in the app, the band itself also has a snooze button for days when you want to lie in.

(Image credit: Homedics)

With sleep and comfort in mind, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm has a slim design and a soft strap so it sits pretty unobtrusively on your wrist. Available in black or cream, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm has a six day battery life and comes with a magnetic charging dock.

I love the idea of the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm. My husband always sets an alarm – even on the weekends – and it scares the living daylights out of me every time it goes off, because of the insanely loud volume he sets it at. So, to save me from going into cardiac arrest, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm is definitely something I’d consider giving him – and it’s not expensive either.

The Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm is available now for just £29.99 at Homedics and select retailers like Amazon . The price is somewhat to be expected as it doesn’t come with any technical tracking features, so if you want a sleep wearable that does that, you’ll want a sleep or fitness tracker .

But if it’s a natural alarm you’re after, the Homedics WakeBand Silent Alarm certainly fits the bill and won’t break the bank.