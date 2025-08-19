The 5-star Dyson Airwrap i.d. has hit its cheapest ever price – but be quick!

If you’re looking to upgrade your hair care routine, the 5-star Dyson Airwrap i.d. has just hit its cheapest ever price – but be quick, as this deal is unlikely to last long!

Shop the Dyson Airwrap i.d. deal

Originally priced at £479.99, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is now just £359.99, saving you £120 (25%) on this premium multi-styler and dryer.

Dyson first debuted its Airwrap styler back in 2018, but last year, it upgraded it with new i.d. technology. The brand built off the popular features of the original, and added new customisation features that work alongside the MyDyson app.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. customises each styling sequence depending on your hair type and needs, so you’re getting the most out of your hair styling while ensuring your locks are protected and healthy. We gave it five stars in our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review , and it won the 2025 T3 Award for Best Hair Styling Tool – and now it’s 25% off!