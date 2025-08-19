The 5-star Dyson Airwrap i.d. has hit its cheapest ever price – but be quick!
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. won a T3 Award – and it’s now 25% off
If you’re looking to upgrade your hair care routine, the 5-star Dyson Airwrap i.d. has just hit its cheapest ever price – but be quick, as this deal is unlikely to last long!
Shop the Dyson Airwrap i.d. deal
Originally priced at £479.99, the Dyson Airwrap i.d. is now just £359.99, saving you £120 (25%) on this premium multi-styler and dryer.
Dyson first debuted its Airwrap styler back in 2018, but last year, it upgraded it with new i.d. technology. The brand built off the popular features of the original, and added new customisation features that work alongside the MyDyson app.
The Dyson Airwrap i.d. customises each styling sequence depending on your hair type and needs, so you’re getting the most out of your hair styling while ensuring your locks are protected and healthy. We gave it five stars in our Dyson Airwrap i.d. review, and it won the 2025 T3 Award for Best Hair Styling Tool – and now it’s 25% off!
Save £120 on the Dyson Airwrap i.d. at Amazon. This premium multi-styler and dryer comes with multiple attachments, and is designed to perfectly style your hair, whether you prefer it straight, curly, wavy or coily. This deal is available in the Ceramic Patina/Topaz colourway.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.