Healf Zone tracks your body’s biomarkers to improve your health – I can’t wait to try it

QUICK SUMMARY Healf has launched Healf Zone, its new membership plan that delivers a full wellbeing plan to its users. Healf Zone offers a combination of blood testing and 1:1 consultations alongside Healf’s products to imrpove your overall health and wellbeing.

Wellbeing and health tech company, Healf has just launched Healf Zone, its latest membership that’s designed to enhance your overall health. Using a combination of Healf’s products, as well as at-home blood tests and consultations, Healf Zone creates unique plans using your body’s data to make you as happy and healthy as possible.

Personalised nutrition tests are still a relatively new concept in the world of health and wellness, but they can make a huge difference to your wellbeing. For example, they offer insights on your health, including gut health, glucose and digestion, that are completely unique to you, so you know what areas in your diet and activity you should focus on.

Healf is a new name to the personalised nutrition game, having launched back in 2020. The company offers a curated selection of products to help improve digestion, sleep, and more, but it’s the new Healf Zone that has me most intrigued.

Similar to the Zoe programme , Healf Zone is a monthly or annual subscription that measures your body’s data and biomarkers to understand your nutritional needs, before identifying products and protocols to improve your wellbeing.

(Image credit: Healf)

As an at-home kit, Healf Zone arrives at your door and you use the Tasso+ lancing device to take blood at home. If you’re easily squeamish, don’t worry as it’s only taken twice a year, and it’s used alongside AI and questionnaire data to recommend a wellbeing plan to suit and enhance your lifestyle.

Once your blood has been tested, Healf Zone also offers 1:1 consultations from health coaches, nutritional therapists and medicine specialists. As an ongoing membership, Healf Zone is designed to evolve with you so it can better fit your requirements as you age and go through different life phases and changes.

I’m definitely going to get my hands on Healf Zone, as I’d like to understand more about my iron levels and gut health, and would like female health recommendations to better look after myself during those times of the month. The idea of taking blood doesn’t sound great to me, but my colleagues have tested Zoe and Lingo , and have both found the testing and application to be relatively pain free.

