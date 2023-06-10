This inflatable paddle board is down to its cheapest price, but it won't last for long

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Paddle boarding is not only great fun, it’s a good workout (it gets those arms going and switches on your core) plus being in blue spaces is beneficial to our mental wellbeing — a trio of goodness. Believe it or not, it’s also a lot easier than it looks, which is why so many people have taken to it over the years.

If you’re looking for the best inflatable paddle board for a beginner , look no further, as Bluefin SUP have a fantastic deal on one of their most versatile stand up paddle boards, the Cruise Inflatable Paddle Board, which is now £499/$499.

Was £599/$599, now £499/$499 Get everything you need with this stand up paddle board package that comes equipped with a paddle board, pump, fibre glass paddle, waterproof phone case, smartlock fins, an ankle leash and a repair kit.

Bluefin SUP are renowned for their collections of inflatable paddle boards (although recently they’ve just launched a couple of inflatable kayaks too) that are affordable but, most importantly, don’t skimp on quality. They also kit you out with everything you need for your first paddle board and with this particular deal, as well as a paddle board, pump and fibre glass paddle, you also get a waterproof phone case, ankle leash, smartlock fins and a repair kit, just in case any accidents occur.

It also doesn’t have a rating below five stars on the website and has over 200 reviews, with people praising it for its stability, portability and ease of set-up. If you’re not keen on the red colour above either, there’s four others you can choose from, with Gecko Blue having just over £120/$120 off.

A tree is planted for every purchase too, a nice touch we think. Just don't take too long pondering, as this deal won't last forever. Bag it now and reap the benefits and enjoyment of paddling in the water.