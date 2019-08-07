This Amazon Echo Dot deal comes with a FREE vinyl album

How's this for an interesting if slightly odd combo deal? Ahead of Black Friday 2019, Amazon has just launched a deal where you get an Amazon Echo Dot at £5 less than its usual selling price AND the retailer will throw in a vinyl album of your choice.

The price for an Echo Dot by itself is £49.99, whereas this deal gets you an Echo Dot and a vinyl album for £44.99. That saves you around £25 per bundle (the exact saving depends on the album you choose).

The Echo Dot is a handy little smart speaker to own. You can use it to control smart home devices such as Hue lights and you can get it to read you the news, weather reports and more. You can also use it to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others, and you can connect it to a larger speaker via Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable.

As for vinyl, you probably don't need us to explain what that is. It's a black disc, with grooves in and it was very popular before compact discs (remember them?). It's becoming popular again especially when paired with a good quality record player.

Some of the bundles that are available are listed below:

Note that this offer ends at midnight on 18 August 2019. The best prices more other Echo speakers are listed below.