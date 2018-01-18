The best gear for getting fit: weights, running shoes, blenders and more

You’re on the hunt for the right gear to suit the situation and don’t have the time to spend trawling the interwebs. Fear not T3 is here.

This guide will offer you the best of the best, the cream of the crop, so you know what to buy for what you need - no matter what it is.

This week we’re rounding up all the great stuff to get you to the best you that you can be. Yes you. You.

This is all about fitness. So if you’re going from the couch to moving a bit further than the kitchen or if you’re lining up your first Ironman Triathlon, this ultimate guide will offer you what you need to enhance yourself.

From smoothie making blenders to get your insides ready to train all the way to specific instruments of torture - we mean training machines - this guide has it all. Even down to the trainers on your feet.

Best weights

Membership of your local gym is all well and good, but for the price of a couple of months spent sweating away in a basement, you could start building your very own workout zone at home.

A good set of dumbbells is at the centre of any muscle-building, fat-shredding, sweat-inducing workout and can be used for numerous different exercises to achieve any number of fitness goals, from weight loss to gun sculpting.

Best smoothie blenders

Getting well and truly hench is hard. It requires dedication to a solid gym routine, healthy eating habits and an almost unhealthy intake of protein, plus a multitude of other supplements, if you're really serious.

Unfortunately, our hectic lifestyles can make it very difficult to consume an entire chicken, two tuna steaks and a few turkey breasts every day, so the modern gym goer has turned to protein powders and blends to get the nutrients needed to 'get swole'.

You could concoct these protein-rich beverages in a plastic shaker using nothing but arm power. It's probably a great workout, but it's also time-consuming, and the results can be frankly gruel-like.

The truth is, protein shakes taste better when properly blended and that means investing in a protein shake/smoothie blender, with powerful blades that will happily slice through fruit and veg, and incorporate the protein powder smoothly.

Unlike 'normal' blenders (which will also do a job when it comes to protein shakes) , these feature handy takeaway mixing cups, reducing the amount of washing up required.

Best elliptical trainer

It is puerile to view the humble cross trainer (or elliptical, as it's now widely known since 'cross training' came to mean doing one-armed pull-ups and weight exercises whilst being shouted at by a personal trainer) as the least worthwhile piece of equipment in the home gym arsenal.

Yes, it does look a bit weird when you see someone embroiled in a sort of imaginary cross-country skiing event, arms and legs flailing in harmony, face twisted as it desperately gulps oxygen.

But it is thanks to this impact-free, gliding movement that users can easily and quickly increase their aerobic fitness without putting strain on sensitive joints, while the upper body receives a solid workout in the meantime. In terms of effect, it's more like a low-impact rowing machine than a surrealist take on a treadmill.

This multi-muscle training also makes an elliptical great for those who are looking to keep in shape but lack a lot of space at home.

Best running trainers

Whether you're tackling a road marathon or you’ve just discovered your local 5k Park Run, the most important piece of kit you need is a decent pair of running shoes. Right after a vest and a tiny pair of shorts of course.

Finding the best running shoes for you can be the difference between slogging out heavy miles and feeling free and easy on your feet.

But with so many brands and styles to choose from, finding the perfect pair for your running style can be a challenge. Luckily, T3.com’s resident runners are here to help you sort your zero-drop minimalists from your much bouncier Boosts.