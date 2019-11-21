Sony's 65" BRAVIA 4K TV is just $1,198 at Walmart ahead of Black Friday

There are few things in the world that excite the elves at T3 than finding good deals and the Black Friday 2019 season – which officially begins today – is the perfect opportunity. We've been scouring the web for weeks hunting for the best and brightest to ensure that you don't over-spend on the latest tech.

For every different need and desire (emphasis on desire, perhaps), we've found the very best deals around: laptops, Apple products, PlayStation, kettles, in-ear headphones, Lego, you name it, we've found a popping deal that could be perfect for you.

Sony BRAVIA 65-inch 4K Smart TV | Was $2,198 | Sale price $1,196 | Available now from Walmart

Anyone who tells you the perfect TV doesn't exist has never seen Sony's 65-inch BRAVIA, complete with 4K. Thanks to some clever imaging wizardry, few TVs can come close to looking this good, both in terms of its physical appearance and picture.View Deal

One of those deals is pretty special: Walmart has discounted the 65-inch version of Sony's BRAVIA Smart TV line by an incredible $1,000, making it $1,198 for a little while. With this TV, you'll have everything you could possibly ever want: incredible 4K picture quality, a whole range of apps, Google Assistant compatibility, upscaling for lower-quality content, and more.

There's a reason that Sony is known as one of the best TV manufacturers around and the BRAVIA line is why. You really won't find better than this.