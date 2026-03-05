UK government reflects on radical TV decision that'll affect millions – whether you're on Freeview, Sky or Virgin Media

Quick Summary The UK government has responded to worries about a potential new digital TV switchover happening in 2035. It sees the switchover as going hand-in-hand with its digital inclusion action plan, which has recently been revealed.

We stand at an interesting crossroads when it comes to the future of broadcast TV – in the UK, at least.

Live internet services like Freely are growing rapidly in popularity, while Sky and Virgin Media have each been clear in their plans to switch to streaming for their respective TV services. Sky has even stopped offering Sky Q on its online store, with Sky Glass and Sky Stream the only options going forward.

However, the rapid uptake of TV by broadband has raised some significant questions and more than a little ire – will there be another digital switchover in the UK and if so, when? And, is this the end for Freeview?

These are questions currently being assessed by the UK government, with some suggesting that a new switchover could start in 2035. It has worried some who don't want to pay extra for better broadband when they already have a very decent service by aerial or satellite, and a petition to stop the idea in its tracks has already gathered more than 100,000 signatures.

The UK government responds

This has lead to a government response. It won't be taking a final decision on a switchover lightly, it seems. And before it can even be considered, it is implementing a countrywide action plan on "digital inclusion".

"Digital inclusion and ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality, reliable broadband is a priority for the government, said Ian Murray, the minister of state for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries (via Mirror).

"The department is leading a project to assess the future of TV distribution and we are committed to maintaining access for all. Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) is protected until at least 2034, safeguarding access for millions of households."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This goes hand-in-hand with the digital inclusion action plan. A policy paper published at the end of February outlines measures to ensure everyone in the UK has access to affordable, superfast internet connectivity.

Only then will it be able to consider switching off DTT services in favour of IPTV Internet Provided Television) alternatives. However, it is more and more looking like a "when" rather than "if".

And ultimately, if broadcast TV can be used to encourage better broadband services for all, surely the benefits will outweigh any further doubts.