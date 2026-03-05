UK government reflects on radical TV decision that'll affect millions – whether you're on Freeview, Sky or Virgin Media

Freeview could be "switched off" in the coming years – here's the latest

By
published
in News
Remote control with Netflix button pointing at TV
The UK government has responded to worries about a potential new digital TV switchover happening in 2035.

It sees the switchover as going hand-in-hand with its digital inclusion action plan, which has recently been revealed.

We stand at an interesting crossroads when it comes to the future of broadcast TV – in the UK, at least.

However, the rapid uptake of TV by broadband has raised some significant questions and more than a little ire – will there be another digital switchover in the UK and if so, when? And, is this the end for Freeview?

These are questions currently being assessed by the UK government, with some suggesting that a new switchover could start in 2035. It has worried some who don't want to pay extra for better broadband when they already have a very decent service by aerial or satellite, and a petition to stop the idea in its tracks has already gathered more than 100,000 signatures.

The UK government responds

This has lead to a government response. It won't be taking a final decision on a switchover lightly, it seems. And before it can even be considered, it is implementing a countrywide action plan on "digital inclusion".

"Digital inclusion and ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality, reliable broadband is a priority for the government, said Ian Murray, the minister of state for Media, Tourism and Creative Industries (via Mirror).

"The department is leading a project to assess the future of TV distribution and we are committed to maintaining access for all. Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) is protected until at least 2034, safeguarding access for millions of households."

This goes hand-in-hand with the digital inclusion action plan. A policy paper published at the end of February outlines measures to ensure everyone in the UK has access to affordable, superfast internet connectivity.

Only then will it be able to consider switching off DTT services in favour of IPTV Internet Provided Television) alternatives. However, it is more and more looking like a "when" rather than "if".

And ultimately, if broadcast TV can be used to encourage better broadband services for all, surely the benefits will outweigh any further doubts.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

