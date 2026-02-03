Sky TV customers getting a major new (old) UK channel that brings back great memories and entertainment

Quick Summary Sky One is returning to Sky's TV service later in February. Retired in 2021, the channel will replace Sky Showcase and Sky Max, and will feature the best programming from each.

Sky has announced the return of an old favourite TV channel to the UK, which will be the new home of many original Sky shows and big-name series.

Later in February, Sky One will return to the company's devices after an almost five-year absence. That means Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers will be able to watch shows like The Dyers' Caravan Park, Rob & Romesh Vs..., The Paper and Ted on channel 106.

It will be added at no extra cost for Sky Ultimate TV, Sky Signature and Sky+ customers.

The channel's comeback sadly also signals the end for Sky Showcase and Sky Max – which are being combined into the new Sky One service. All the biggest shows will transfer over.

"Our goal is to make it easier than ever for Sky TV customers to find and enjoy the shows they love," said the managing director of Sky TV and Now, Carli Kerr.

"Building on the iconic heritage of Sky One, the channel will be a one-of-a-kind destination that’s big, bold and bursting with energy, bringing together brand-new Sky Originals."

The channel will also be the home of Saturday Night Live UK, when it launches later this year.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sky)

Why the return of Sky One is a big deal

I personally have fond memories of Sky One, having produced (and presented on) Games World for the channel through the 90s. The original video games show was on every weekday and ran for four seasons in total, even battling The Simpsons at the top of Sky's viewing charts.

It was always fun and fresh through its early days (having been branded Sky One for the first time in 1989) and it'll hopefully continue in that spirit.

For many, it was the bedrock of Sky's own broadcasting until it was delisted in 2021. Now it's back through, and I can't wait.

You'll likely notice that other channels will be affected by its return too, with several changing their EPG number. For example, Sky Q customers will see Sky Comedy heading to 113, Sky Documentaries finding a new home on 114, Sky Crime being 121, Sky Arts on 122, Challenge on 130, and Sky Sci-Fi switching to 145.

Sky Glass and Stream users will have slightly different channel lineups: Sky Comedy on 109, Sky Documentaries on 110, Sky Crime on 111, Sky Arts on 112, Challenge on 116, and Sky Sci-Fi moving to 114.