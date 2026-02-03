“When things don’t go to plan, the real adventures begin”: Patagonia’s travelling free repair workshop returns to the UK

Patagonia has confirmed the UK stops for its 2025 Worn Wear Snow Tour, bringing its travelling repair workshop back to Scottish snow communities later this winter.

The brand’s wooden repair trailer will visit Fort William from 13–15 February, followed by Aviemore between 20–22 February.

It marks a return to familiar territory for the outdoor brand. Fort William featured on last year’s itinerary, while Aviemore is a new addition, replacing Portree on the Isle of Skye, which hosted the tour in 2024.

If it’s broke, fix it

Part of Patagonia’s long-running Worn Wear initiative, the Snow Tour sees the brand’s mobile repair team travel to mountain towns and snow events across Europe.

The UK dates form part of a wider European run that also includes stops across Europe.

Patagonia 2026 Worn Wear Snow Tour Dates (Image credit: Patagonia) United Kingdom

13-15 February – Fort William, United Kingdom

20-22 February – Aviemore, United Kingdom

France

26-27 February – Val d’Isere, France

1-3 March – Avoriaz, France

8-10 March – Les Arcs, France

Italy

6-8 March – Santa Caterina Valfurva, Italy

13-15 March – Montespluga, Italy

Germany, Austria & Switzerland

14-15 March – Salzburg, Austria

20-21 March – Regensburg, Germany

24-26 March – Verbier, Switzerland

27-29 March – Pontresina, Switzerland

Scandinavia

4-5 March – Levi, Finland

7-8 March – Ruka, Finland

At each location, skiers and snowboarders can bring along damaged clothing from Patagonia or any other brand for free repairs on a first-come, first-served basis.

Typical fixes include broken zippers, torn fabrics, loose buttons, and failed pulls, with the aim of getting the kit back on the hill rather than into landfill.

Beyond on-the-spot repairs, the Worn Wear team also runs informal workshops, teaching visitors how to patch shells, re-waterproof outer layers and carry out basic fixes themselves.

Patagonia describes it as a way of extending the life of gear while passing on practical skills that help reduce waste long after the trailer has moved on.

Stories stitched into the seams

The Worn Wear programme is as much about storytelling as it is about sustainability.

“That jacket has been through a lot: grime, sweat, storm days, rock scrambles, and the tears that come with that,” says Patagonia snow ambassador Nicholas Wolken. “It’s no longer just a piece of gear; it’s part of the story.”

Launched in 2013, Worn Wear sits at the heart of Patagonia’s environmental strategy.

According to the brand, keeping clothing in use for just nine extra months can cut carbon, water and waste footprints by up to 30%, based on figures from UK-based sustainability charity WRAP.

To scale repairs across Europe, Patagonia has partnered with United Repair Centre and now operates dedicated repair facilities in London, Amsterdam, and Paris, aiming to repair 100,000 garments per year by 2028.

In 2025 alone, the brand repaired more than 35,000 items across Europe.

Find out more information about Worn Wear Tour Dates here. The brand also has free repair guides available to everyone.