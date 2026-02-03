Samsung's new display is as close to Blade Runner 2049 as we've got – 3D adverts in your face

Quick Summary Samsung has unveiled new technology for its commercial division – and it's straight out of a sci-fi movie. But I hope that technology can be seen in more consumer applications in the future.

If you're a fan or user of Samsung TVs, you'll know that the brand knows a thing or two about making large panels which are high quality. Now, it has showcased that even more, with a new display that offers incredible 3D renderings.

Samsung Spatial Signage is a new launch from the brand, which is made for the commercial sector. In essence, these are 85-inch panels, which use the brand's patented 3D Plate technology to create a sense of depth in the image shown.

What's crucial here is that there is no extra equipment required – you won't need a flimsy pair of glasses with red and blue lenses, or a VR headset to enjoy the effect. Instead, you can view content with the naked eye, retaining the kind of sharpness associated with a 2D image in the process. It's like something out of Blade Runner 2049.

The 85-inch panel is all that has launched right away, though the brand does promise another two sizes – 32-inch and 55-inch – down the line. And while all of that sounds great if you want to do some extra snazzy marketing on the side of your building, I can't help but feel there's a more substantial, commercial market waiting for this.

I am, of course, talking about the world of TVs, where a stress-free 3D technology could stand to make watching tv shows and movies an incredible experience. Just imagine being able to see high-quality pictures in 3D without any additional friction – it's the perfect solution.

Personally, I think that's especially likely given that the panels are incredibly slim. Sitting just 52mm thick is really impressive given the technology inside, and is hopefully a sign that – with a little more miniaturisation – the technology could improve the 3D TV technology we currently see on the market.

For now, though, I'll be keeping an eye out for these 3D advertising hoardings as I wander around town.

