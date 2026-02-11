Sky just created its biggest UK TV plan in history – includes HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix and Hayu for £24

Quick Summary Sky has announced a major content push for its top tier – Sky Entertainment, HBO Max, Disney+, Hayu and Netflix for just £24 per month. This is for new customers, but existing Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream subscribers on Ultimate TV will get Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu added too.

Sky has announced a change in its premium TV plan that offers the biggest selection of content in its history for just £24 per month.

That's because the new Sky Ultimate TV plan will soon include the HBO Max, Disney+ and Hayu streaming services, plus Sky Entertainment and Netflix, as before.

That's for new customers who take the Sky Ultimate TV plan. Existing Sky Q, Sky Stream and Sky Glass users on Ultimate TV will get HBO Max, Hayu and Disney+ as part of their existing plans.

Discovery+ will also continue to be offered, but on both Ultimate and Essential plans.

The new move, which will start in March when HBO Max launches in the UK and Disney+ arrives onto Sky, means you pretty much get more than £25 worth of streaming services, plus Sky TV and all the Freeview channels, for less.

Sky will also offer a new internet plan for £41 per month that includes full fibre broadband and the new Sky Ultimate TV subscription, plus a Sky Stream box to deliver it all.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Will Now customers also get HBO Max?

Now customers will also get HBO Max content when it arrives, with a new bundle combining Now Entertainment and HBO Max Basic with Ads from just £6.99 per month,

That's the same HBO Max plan included with Sky subscriptions, while the Disney+ tier is Standard with Ads, too.

Hayu will be added from July.

As for those not interested in adding extra services to their plans, the Sky Atlantic channel will continue to show HBO series that has previously appeared on Sky services, such as new seasons for House of the Dragon.

New HBO series will only appear on HBO Max, though.