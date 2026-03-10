I've always wanted this "excellent" 55in Fire TV – now it's cheaper than ever

Although it's not astronomical spring just yet, it is meteorological spring – and that's a good enough excuse for Amazon to slap on a week of deals in its Spring Deal Days 2026.

Trepidatious as I was about the sale's arrival, which is a UK exclusive, there are actually some genuinely good deals this time around. Including this latest-generation Fire TV in 55-inch size, which is the cheapest it's been yet.

Check out the 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED deal on Amazon

I spend many weeks a year setting up, testing and reviewing the best TVs, so know that Amazon's growth in this space has been critical among the cheaper sets available. And it's this Omni QLED model that I'd buy.

Verified purchasers are well behind this TV, too, with one reviewer calling it "excellent" on Amazon's page. I'm inclined to agree, so long as you're buying for TV and movies predominantly.

If you're into gaming, however, then you'll note that of the four HDMI ports, only one of them is the 2.1 standard – which is also the eARC designated slot for using with a separate soundbar.

Not that gamers will achieve high frame-rates from this particular set, as it's a 60Hz panel, so capped at that level. It's Amazon's Mini-LED model, which is pricier, that can cater for 144Hz – a potentially ideal buy for those with gaming aims.

That said, the Mini-LED version, which is also even brighter than this QLED recommendation, is also in Amazon's sale, with almost a quarter slashed from its asking price.

For my money, however, it's the all-time low pricing of this 55-inch Omni QLED that takes the win. I've verified on third-party tracker site, CamelCamelCamel, that it's not been available for less before now.

It'll be an ideal set for most people's living rooms and, at this agreeable price point, there are little downsides for TV viewers not looking to go the extra mile and buy one of the best OLED sets instead.