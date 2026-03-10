I've always wanted this "excellent" 55in Fire TV – now it's cheaper than ever

Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Although it's not astronomical spring just yet, it is meteorological spring – and that's a good enough excuse for Amazon to slap on a week of deals in its Spring Deal Days 2026.
Trepidatious as I was about the sale's arrival, which is a UK exclusive, there are actually some genuinely good deals this time around. Including this latest-generation Fire TV in 55-inch size, which is the cheapest it's been yet.
Check out the 55-inch Fire TV Omni QLED deal on Amazon
I spend many weeks a year setting up, testing and reviewing the best TVs, so know that Amazon's growth in this space has been critical among the cheaper sets available. And it's this Omni QLED model that I'd buy.
The most recent (2025) release of Amazon's QLED Omni TV, here in its 55-inch scale, is a 4K set with high dynamic range support (Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive included), so it's ideal for both TV and movie watching.
Verified purchasers are well behind this TV, too, with one reviewer calling it "excellent" on Amazon's page. I'm inclined to agree, so long as you're buying for TV and movies predominantly.
If you're into gaming, however, then you'll note that of the four HDMI ports, only one of them is the 2.1 standard – which is also the eARC designated slot for using with a separate soundbar.
Not that gamers will achieve high frame-rates from this particular set, as it's a 60Hz panel, so capped at that level. It's Amazon's Mini-LED model, which is pricier, that can cater for 144Hz – a potentially ideal buy for those with gaming aims.
That said, the Mini-LED version, which is also even brighter than this QLED recommendation, is also in Amazon's sale, with almost a quarter slashed from its asking price.
For my money, however, it's the all-time low pricing of this 55-inch Omni QLED that takes the win. I've verified on third-party tracker site, CamelCamelCamel, that it's not been available for less before now.
It'll be an ideal set for most people's living rooms and, at this agreeable price point, there are little downsides for TV viewers not looking to go the extra mile and buy one of the best OLED sets instead.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
