Virgin Media TV customers get three new 24/7 movie channels for free – including one packed with sci-fi
Virgin Media adds a trio of Rakuten TV channels to Virgin TV 360 and Stream boxes
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream boxes (with a Flex subscription) can now access three new channels for free.
The 24/7 Rakuten TV Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi movie channels have been added to Virgin Media's ever-expanding FAST lineup.
Virgin Media has been on a roll recently, adding a tonne of new channels to its TV services.
We've had the inclusion of Tubi, which brought 40 new channels to Virgin TV 360 and Stream boxes, plus an expansion of its on-board FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) stations.
And then there was Premier Sports Rugby, which was launched as part of the Virgin TV EPG a month ago.
Now an extra three channels have arrived for all Virgin TV 360 and Stream (Flex) customers – and they include one dedicated to sci-fi shows and films.
The trio of new stations can be found as part of the FAST channel lineup, with Rakuten TV Drama, Rakuten TV Comedy, and Rakuten TV: Sci-Fi arriving on channels 462, 463, 464 respectively. These each stream over the internet rather than through traditional broadcast methods, but work much like any other live broadcast.
You won't even need to update your box as they will have been added automatically. And if you can't find them immediately, they can be accessed through search too, so you could give that a try.
What are the new channels on Virgin TV?
Rakuten TV Drama features classic and modern movies, such as The Big Short, Gosford Park, and JFK. Rakuten TV Comedy is also packed with films, all streamed live. This includes the likes of Big Momma's House, The Internship, and Bedazzled.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Finally, Rakuten TV: Sci-Fi is jam-packed with science fiction movies, including The Fountain, and Predestination. There's a healthy collection of classic B-movie flicks too.
The Rakuten TV app is now available too, with access to hundred of TV shows and movies on demand.
"We know that amazing content and value are a priority for our customers, and the launch of these exciting new streaming channels provides exactly that – unmissable entertainment, including great Hollywood blockbusters, at no extra cost," said Virgin Media O2's chief TV and entertainment officer, David Bouchier.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.