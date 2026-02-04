Virgin Media TV customers get three new 24/7 movie channels for free – including one packed with sci-fi

Quick Summary Customers with Virgin TV 360 or Stream boxes (with a Flex subscription) can now access three new channels for free. The 24/7 Rakuten TV Comedy, Drama and Sci-Fi movie channels have been added to Virgin Media's ever-expanding FAST lineup.

Virgin Media has been on a roll recently, adding a tonne of new channels to its TV services.

We've had the inclusion of Tubi, which brought 40 new channels to Virgin TV 360 and Stream boxes, plus an expansion of its on-board FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) stations.

And then there was Premier Sports Rugby, which was launched as part of the Virgin TV EPG a month ago.

Now an extra three channels have arrived for all Virgin TV 360 and Stream (Flex) customers – and they include one dedicated to sci-fi shows and films.

The trio of new stations can be found as part of the FAST channel lineup, with Rakuten TV Drama, Rakuten TV Comedy, and Rakuten TV: Sci-Fi arriving on channels 462, 463, 464 respectively. These each stream over the internet rather than through traditional broadcast methods, but work much like any other live broadcast.

You won't even need to update your box as they will have been added automatically. And if you can't find them immediately, they can be accessed through search too, so you could give that a try.

What are the new channels on Virgin TV?

Rakuten TV Drama features classic and modern movies, such as The Big Short, Gosford Park, and JFK. Rakuten TV Comedy is also packed with films, all streamed live. This includes the likes of Big Momma's House, The Internship, and Bedazzled.

Finally, Rakuten TV: Sci-Fi is jam-packed with science fiction movies, including The Fountain, and Predestination. There's a healthy collection of classic B-movie flicks too.

The Rakuten TV app is now available too, with access to hundred of TV shows and movies on demand.

"We know that amazing content and value are a priority for our customers, and the launch of these exciting new streaming channels provides exactly that – unmissable entertainment, including great Hollywood blockbusters, at no extra cost," said Virgin Media O2's chief TV and entertainment officer, David Bouchier.