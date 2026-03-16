Top 3 new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Mar. 16-20)

Another week, another release schedule – Netflix and Prime Video are in a lifelong tussle to be the biggest streaming service (as well as, ideally, the best streaming service), and each knows it can't take a week off. I'm not the only person watching keenly to see if a streaming service is actually worth my money, after all, and it's easier than ever to justify binning one.

So, now that we're in the middle of March, with the 2026 Oscars just behind us in the rearview mirror, you might be wondering what Netflix and Prime Video have in store for you this week. I've taken a close look at each of their schedules, and I've picked out three highlights that you should know about – ideal for anyone looking to binge a weeknight away.

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Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

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Streaming from: 20 March on Netflix

It's been a long time coming, but we're finally going to see the actual, genuine ending of the Peaky Blinders saga when this long-awaited movie hits Netflix later in the week. Some time after the ending of the main series, it'll pick up the story of Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he tries to keep his legacy intact.

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With the rise of fascist movements in the UK in wartime clearly being a major part of the plot, expect things to get pretty politically charged, and don't bet against this being Tommy's last hurrah. After all, he's cheated death so many times and that title for the film can only be a hint.

Invincible Season 4

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Streaming from: 18 March on Prime Video

Amazon has its own highly-anticipated return this week, too, in the form of Invincible, its really successful animated adaptation of a genre-bending superhero comic series. The show's violence and shocking twists have made it a cult favourite, but its audience only seems to grow with time.

Now, it's coming back for a season that promises plenty of really uneasy alliances and grim confrontations, as the forces threatening Earth continue to mass near it. The superheroes who've spent so much time fighting each other are going to have to put aside their grievances to ward things off, it would seem.

The Plastic Detox

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Streaming from: 16 March

If you're reading this earlier in the week and want something to watch immediately, I'd say your best bet is Netflix's new documentary, The Plastic Detox, which takes a microscope to the amount of plastic that all of use in our daily lives, and makes it clear that things aren't exactly looking great.

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Rather than just preaching statistics, the documentary also shows us a series of couples with health issues, as they remove as much plastic from their diet and environment as possible, to see what effects the changes might have. I'm dubious about how scientific the results are, but the documentary's getting great reviews so sounds like one to watch.