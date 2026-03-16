How to stream 2026's Oscar-winning movies in the UK

After months of buildup, here we are – the Oscars have happened, and now the digestion begins. Expect many a think-piece about Timothee Chalamet's ultimately fruitless campaigning for Marty Supreme, some interesting decisions in the best supporting actor and actress categories, and a whole heap of jubilation about the crowning of One Battle After Another.

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If you're itching to rewatch some of the award-winners that you managed to catch in cinemas, or you feel embarrassed to have completely missed more than a couple, I'm here to make your life easier. If you're here in the UK, almost all of the films that won awards at the 2026 Oscars can be accessed relatively straightforwardly, so here's how you can watch all the biggest and most noteworthy ones.

One Battle After Another

Oscar wins: Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best film editing, best casting

Best picture, best director, best supporting actor, best film editing, best casting Where to stream: Rent or buy on Apple TV, Sky Store or Prime Video

There's nowhere else to start – Paul Thomas Anderson's magnificent film about ageing revolutionaries and the next generation had a triumphant night at the Oscars, as many expected, including the long-awaited best director award that PTA has clearly merited for a couple of decades.

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A film this successful is a classic example of one that might take some time to come to a streaming subscription near you. As of now, you can either buy it on physical disc (as I'd recommend), or get it digitally through your platform of choice, from Apple TV to the Sky Store or Amazon Prime Video.

Sinners

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best cinematography

Best actor, best original screenplay, best original score, best cinematography Where to stream: Watch on Now

Sinners was probably the other biggest story of the night at the 2026 Oscars, swooping in to make good on a historic number of nominations by taking home four awards. Michael B. Jordan's win in for best actor was a superb moment that bucked months of predictions, too.

Another film that easily merits you buying it on 4K Blu-ray, if you're a Now subscriber with an Entertainment pass, you're in luck – it's included in that subscription right now, so you can watch it at no extra cost. That's pretty stunning, since this is one of the best-looking and best-sounding films of the last couple of years.

Hamnet

HAMNET - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters This Thanksgiving - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best actress

Best actress Where to stream: Rent or buy on Apple TV, Sky Store, Prime Video or others

It might have only taken home one Oscar, but Hamnet was beloved on release and is one of the more recent winners to come out in the UK, which makes it a little harder to know where to look for it. The film gravitates around Jessie Buckley's winning central performance as William Shakespeare's wife.

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It's a deeply tragic tale, though, about the loss of her son Hamnet, and that means the second half of the movie is pretty inescapably bleak, so bear that in mind if you're lining up a movie night sometime soon and fancy picking it up through one of the platforms linked above.

Weapons

Weapons | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best supporting actress

Best supporting actress Where to stream: Rent or buy on Apple TV, Sky Store, Prime Video or others

This one I really didn't see coming – I thought Amy Madigan's nomination for her extraordinarily committed performance as a downright crazy aunt in Weapons, a pure horror movie, was just a nice gesture. I never expected her to win, which shows what I know about the Academy.

Weapons is glorious fun, to be fair. It's willing to go further than you'd ever imagine as its story of disappeared children and witchcraft winds its way to a violent and inevitable conclusion. It's also one of the cheapest films on this list to rent right now, having been out for ages in the UK.

Sentimental Value

SENTIMENTAL VALUE - Official Trailer - In Theaters 11.7 - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best international feature

Best international feature Where to stream: Watch on Mubi

My biggest disappointment of the 2026 Oscars is hinted at in my paragraphs about Weapons, above – I cannot believe that no performances from Sentimental Value were rewarded with gongs. It still came away with the prestigious best international feature award, but deserved so much more from its four acting nominations.

All four deserved their respective awards, in my view, despite two being in the same category (best supporting actress), and you'll have to watch to see why. This is one of the most sophisticated films of the year, and one that'll have you thinking about the family dynamics it lays out for weeks after it ends.

Frankenstein

Frankenstein | Guillermo del Toro | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best production design, best make-up and hairstyling, best costume design

Best production design, best make-up and hairstyling, best costume design Where to stream: Netflix

It's always nice and easy when Netflix or one of the other big streaming platforms wins an Oscar or two - its movies are the simplest ones to find, since they're just sat on Netflix in every territory you could care to name. So, if you want to catch up on the gothic majesty of Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein, there's only one place to go.

The film might not have been massively fancied when it released to positive but not outstanding reviews (and I write as someone who went to see it in a cinema), but it bucked those expectations by coming home with three gongs. All three reflect the astonishing sets, costumes and make-up that the film manages, and they're well deserved.

KPop Demon Hunters

Oscar wins: Best animated feature, best original song

Best animated feature, best original song Where to stream: Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If I'd been forced to bet my entire mortgage on one award ahead of this year's Oscars, there's a pretty good chance I'd have gone for K-Pop Demon Hunters taking home Best original song. If Golden hadn't won there probably would have been riots in the streets of LA, so it's lucky it did.

This is another one of Netflix's films, and in fact one of its most successful ever, so you could very much follow up Frankenstein by queuing this for a more light-hearted way to come back to the real world. It's a delight, and those songs really do belong in a class of their own.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best visual effects

Best visual effects Where to stream: Not available in the UK

Here's a weird one – despite coming out months ago, Fire and Ash still isn't available to buy or rent in the UK on any streaming platform, with its studio committed instead to re-runs in cinemas. That means you might get a chance to see it on the big screen, but it's a might weird tactic at a time like this.

It's not even out on disc, either, so there's no real recourse right now if you want to see the visual effects that landed James Cameron and his team yet another Oscar to go with his massive collection.

F1

F1® The Movie | Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best sound

Best sound Where to stream: Watch on Apple TV

It didn't do all that well with critics, but there was no denying that Apple TV's original F1 did a great job of translating the raw speed of Formula 1 racing on to the screen. A big part of that was down to its rip-roaring sound, which will really have you feeling like you're on the track if you have a good surround system.

The film's formulaic in some ways, but it's made with such complete competence that you'll be carried along nicely, and the fact that it's included in an Apple TV subscription is nothing to sniff at.

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Mr Nobody Against Putin - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Oscar wins: Best documentary feature

Best documentary feature Where to stream: Watch on BBC iPlayer

Last but not least, the award for best documentary is always a great place to head if you want to learn more about the world you're living in, and this year's is a particularly risky film in literal terms. Filming illicitly, this movie by a teacher in Russia showcases just what it's like to live under Putin's regime.

It's been widely lauded, and unlike basically every other film on this list, you don't have to pay a penny to watch it (if you don't count the licence fee). It's on BBC iPlayer right now since it was licensed under the Storyville brand, which means you can check it out whenever you like.