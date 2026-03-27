Remember your Nintendo Game Boy from the 90s? It’s now an everyday carry knife

If you grew up staring at see-through gadgets in the late ’90s, WESN’s latest launch might feel oddly familiar.

The Detroit-based EDC brand – the very same that launched the cute Slip-Joint Microblade a couple of years ago – has unveiled its new Retro Collection.

It's a limited run of knives inspired by translucent plastics made famous by devices like the Nintendo Game Boy and Nintendo 64.

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It’s a design language that’s been quietly creeping back into fashion and tech, and now it’s landed in your pocket.

Despite the old-school look, the Retro Collection utilises modern-day technology to achieve that sweet, sweet vintage look.

The knives' translucent shell is made of Arcadite, a high-clarity polymer developed over the past year to recreate the look of those iconic see-through shells while improving durability and wear resistance.

(Image credit: WESN)

The range includes two of WESN’s core models, the Allman and the same Microblade mentioned above.

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The former is a full-size everyday carry knife with a titanium back handle and CPM S35VN steel, while the latter is a compact, keychain-friendly option made from D2 tool steel.

Both feature precision-machined Arcadite handles in bold, almost toy-like colourways that lean heavily into the retro aesthetic.

(That said, they aren't toys, by any means.)

(Image credit: WESN)

Each piece ships in custom packaging designed to mimic the tactile experience of opening a ’90s video game, and every order includes a tiny 8-bit-style keychain console called the WESNBoy.

And while I'm usually against producing unnecessary plastic waste, it's hard not to find the WESNBoy adorable.

From drinkware brands to outdoor gear, companies have been leaning into nostalgia-driven colour drops and limited editions, turning everyday items into something closer to collectables.

WESN’s Retro Collection fits neatly into that space, just with a sharper edge.

The collection launches on 3 April at 5 pm CET (4 pm BST) at WESN, with prices set at $219 (~£165 / €190 / AU$318) for the Allman and $135 (~£101 / €117 / AU$196) for the Microblade.