P&Co partners with WESN to create the cutest camping knife ever

I have a thing for camping knives, especially if they are as cute as the result of the latest collaboration between P&Co and WESN. As part of the new limited edition collection from the two brands, which includes plenty of apparel and accessory options, the P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade is for those who are into "timeless goods that will be passed down for generations."

P&Co promotes 'purposeful living' and the exploration of the great outdoors via its products, which include t-shirts, beanies, gilets and more. Detroit-based WESN Goods, on the other hand, produces high-quality tools that are practical, functional, and durable.

The limited edition collection features the P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade alongside a P&Co x WESN graphic t-shirt, waxed canvas cap & heavyweight sweatshirt with P&Co x WESN branding.

(Image credit: P&Co x WESN)

The star of the show is the dinky blade. It's said to be the first iteration of WESN's best-selling knife that is UK legal, measuring 2.3in/59mm closed & 3.8in/97.5mm open.

The P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade features a brass handle engraved with an original P&Co design, which will age to "develop a beautiful patina" over time. Complete with a D2 Steel blade, it weighs just 51g and is an essential piece of everyday carry.

Apparel options on the limited edition collection include the P&Co x WESN Waxed cap in olive, a classic 6-panel cap made from a durable 17oz waxed canvas, the 'Bold As Brass' WESN Sweatshirt in washed Black, the 'Bold As Brass' WESN Sweatshirt in off-white, and more.

The collaboration launches today, 26 January 2024, and will be available to buy directly from P&Co. For more EDC and camping knife goodness, head over to WESN Goods.