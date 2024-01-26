P&Co partners with WESN to create the cutest camping knife ever

Measuring 2.3in closed and 3.8in open, the Microblade is the first iteration of WESN's best-selling knife that is UK legal

P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade launch
(Image credit: P&Co x WESN)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

I have a thing for camping knives, especially if they are as cute as the result of the latest collaboration between P&Co and WESN. As part of the new limited edition collection from the two brands, which includes plenty of apparel and accessory options, the P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade is for those who are into "timeless goods that will be passed down for generations."

P&Co promotes 'purposeful living' and the exploration of the great outdoors via its products, which include t-shirts, beanies, gilets and more. Detroit-based WESN Goods, on the other hand, produces high-quality tools that are practical, functional, and durable.

The limited edition collection features the P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade alongside a P&Co x WESN graphic t-shirt, waxed canvas cap & heavyweight sweatshirt with P&Co x WESN branding.

P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade launch

(Image credit: P&Co x WESN)

The star of the show is the dinky blade. It's said to be the first iteration of WESN's best-selling knife that is UK legal, measuring 2.3in/59mm closed & 3.8in/97.5mm open.

The P&Co Slip-Joint Microblade features a brass handle engraved with an original P&Co design, which will age to "develop a beautiful patina" over time. Complete with a D2 Steel blade, it weighs just 51g and is an essential piece of everyday carry.

Apparel options on the limited edition collection include the P&Co x WESN Waxed cap in olive, a classic 6-panel cap made from a durable 17oz waxed canvas, the 'Bold As Brass' WESN Sweatshirt in washed Black, the 'Bold As Brass' WESN Sweatshirt in off-white, and more.

The collaboration launches today, 26 January 2024, and will be available to buy directly from P&Co. For more EDC and camping knife goodness, head over to WESN Goods.

Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

