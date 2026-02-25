Sky is giving TV customers free HBO Max and Disney+, alongside Netflix, but here's why I'm happy to pay extra

Quick Summary Sky will soon include HBO Max and Disney+ subscriptions with its Ultimate TV package, with Hayu also being added from the summer. It's unbelievable value for £24 per month, but you might also want to consider upgrading your streaming tiers.

It was little under two weeks ago when Sky announced it will be including free HBO Max and Disney+ with its Ultimate TV plan from late March, with Hayu to follow. And that's on top of Netflix, which is already available.

This'll be for existing and new subscribers with Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q devices. And considering prices start at just £24 per month for the multiple streaming services and Sky TV, that's a shockingly good offer. One I'd recommend to most.

I just won't be partaking in it myself, though. I'll continue with Sky, but will be putting my hand in my pocket for further upgrades.

That's because the add-ons do come with restrictions. The subscriptions included with Sky are each service's entry-level option – you get HBO Max Basic with Ads and Disney+ Standard with Ads, with both restricting content to 1080p video and 5.1 surround sound. That's the same as with Netflix, which has been part of the Ultimate TV package for a while.

Why I pay extra for my streaming services

As something of an AV enthusiast who has invested considerably in my home entertainment setup over the years, I just can't live with 1080p (Full HD) streaming. Many will be more than happy, but I'd rather upgrade my subscriptions.

I don't even mind the adverts, but I'd much rather watch the new season of House of the Dragon in 4K and with Dolby Vision on my 65-inch OLED, and listen to its Dolby Atmos mix. So, I'll be paying extra for my own HBO Max Premium subscription to go on top of my existing Sky package. I already have Disney+ and Netflix Premium.

That equates to an additional spend of around £50 per month, which is no small change, but considering that's around the same as two 4K Blu-rays, it's a price I'm willing to pay for the additional quality.

Of course, most are looking to cut back on their entertainment spend, and that's where Sky's new offer is frankly unbeatable. From 26 March, it'll be just £24 per month for Sky's Entertainment channels, the UK Freeview channel lineup, a Sky Stream box, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and Hayu when it's added from July.

Even at their most basic level, the streaming services are worth over £20 per month when combined. You really can't beat it.

And hey, when you can afford it, you can always upgrade your services at a later date too.