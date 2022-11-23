Horizon Fitness Black Friday sale drop serious cash off their best equipment

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you aren't familiar with Horizon Fitness workout machines, then now is about time you get acquainted. Not just because they offer some of the best workout machines around, they're also dropping some must-see Black Friday deals that make it even easier to start your workout journey on the right foot.

With Horizon Fitness offering deals that drop as much as 55% off the standard price tag of some of their equipment, this is a Black Friday sale well worth a look no matter what level of fitness you're into. The Horizon Fitness Black Friday sale (opens in new tab) is your chance to get some premium workout equipment cheap, but only for a short period of time.

Horizon Fitness is running their Black Friday deals through Sunday, November 27, which means you've got until the end of the weekend to score some of the biggest savings Horizon Fitness has offered all year. Offering some of the best home gym equipment (opens in new tab) on the market, this is an opportunity that even I won't be passing up.

Horizon Fitness Black Friday Sale: Promo Codes

Along with instant savings on most of their workout equipment, Horizon Fitness is also running a couple of exclusive coupon codes that add-on extra savings on select gear.

Be sure to take advantage of the Horizon Fitness promo codes below to maximize your discounts and get the best price possible.

(opens in new tab) 7.0 AT Treadmill

was $1,999 , now $899 with code! (opens in new tab) Coupon Code: EXTRA100 Using the coupon code EXTRA100, you'll get an additional $100 off the already discounted 7.0AT Treadmill. Dropping the total price down to $899.99 after using the promo code, that's a massive 55% off this top of the line treadmill.

(opens in new tab) Ziva Studio Tribell Pair

Get 40% off at checkout (opens in new tab) Coupon Code: FLASH40 Use the coupon code FLASH40 at checkout and you'll get 40% off any pair of Ziva Studio Tribells. A perfect companion piece for any home gym, these are high quality dumbbells that are now at their best price yet.

Horizon Fitness Black Friday Sale: Deals

(opens in new tab) 7.0 IC Indoor Cycle

was $1,299 , now $799 (opens in new tab) The latest indoor cycle from Horizon Fitness, the 7.0 IC, is getting a solid $500 price drop this Black Friday. For only $800, you can snag this premium cycle at it's lowest price of the year.

(opens in new tab) 5.0 IC Indoor Cycle

was $999 , now $599 (opens in new tab) Designed for beginner and intermediate riders, the 5.0 IC already comes in at just $999 to start. Thanks to Black Friday, however, you can grab this excellent indoor cycle for only $599.

(opens in new tab) 7.8 AT Treadmill

was $2,699 , now $1,999 (opens in new tab) The treadmill that does it all, streaming, Bluetooth connectivity, you name it, costs a pretty penny at it's standard $2,699 price tag. Thankfully, the 7.8 AT treadmill is down to just $1,999 this Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) EX-59 Elliptical

was $999 , now $699 (opens in new tab) Easy, intuitive and versatile, the EX-59 Elliptical is a top choice for those looking to get the best of the best. Usually running at $999, the Horizon Fitness Black Friday sale drops this machine down to just $699 – an unbeatable price.

(opens in new tab) Ziva Power Resistance Band Set

was $45 , now $34 (opens in new tab) No home gym is complete without a solid set of resistance bands, and the Ziva Power Band Set is a perfect choice for newcomers and experts alike. They're also down to just $34 during the Horizon Fitness Black Friday sale.

