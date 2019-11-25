These Black Friday fitness machine deals from NordicTrack will slim your waist, not your wallet

Let's face it: in a month's time, we will all make new year's resolution to be healthier and fitter than how we've been in 2019. Problem is, by then, we won't have Black Friday deals like this. NordicTrack, an authority in fitness equipment, discounted many of their top spec equipment significantly, so you can shop for quality fitness machines deals early for next year. slim your waist, not your wallet with these deals!

• Shop the NordicTrack Black Friday fitness machine deals and save one running machines, elliptic trainers and rowing machines and more – prices from £329, you save up to £500

NordicTrack RW 850 Rowing Machine – Tablet included | Sale price £599 | Was £799 | Save £200 (25%) on NordicTrack

Indoor rowing is one of the best way to keep your cardio health high indoors whilst helping you strengthen and tone back muscles, improving posture and overall well-being. The RW 850 includes a 10-inch tablet which you can use to stream studio workout classes to keep you coming back for more. It also displays in-depth real-time workout info so you can better understand how your workout effects your training progress.View Deal

NordicTrack VXR 475 Recumbent Cycle | Sale price £349 | Was £599 | Save £250 (41%) on NordicTrack

The VXR 475 has a 5-inch backlit display and a 7-kilo flywheel as well as 22 digital resistance levels for the ultimate indoor workout workout experience. This deal makes this recumbent bike so cheap, you might want to buy two and gift the other one to someone you think could use some exercising. Recumbent bikes are great for people with joint issues. This bike even has a built in workout fan!View Deal

NordicTrack VX 550 Indoor Bike | Sale price £329 | Was £499 | Save £170 (34%) on NordicTrack

The VX 550 is an indoor bike with a 5-inch backlit display, a dual 2-inch speaker, oversized cushion seat, EKG handgrips, 20 digital resistance levels and a 9 kg flywheel. It does come with a tablet holder but the actual tablet is not included, mind.View Deal

NordicTrack X9i Incline Trainer | Sale price £1,499 | Was £1,799 | Save £300 (17%) on NordicTrack

This amazing incline trainer comes with many, many features, like the 7-inch touchscreen display, dual 3-inch speakers, Reflex cushioning, dual AutoBreeze workout fans and EKG grip pulse heart rate monitor. Although it also has the 'Out-of-the-box Easy Assembly' feature, NordicTrack also offers a free installation service to mainland customers (UK). And of course, the X9i is capable of an up to 40% incline, up to (or down to) 6% power decline and up to 20 km/h speed.View Deal

