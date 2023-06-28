Best Prime Day Fitness Deals 2023

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place on 11-12 July 2023. Alongside popular products like TVs, laptops and Prime Day Apple Watch deals, another department with big price cuts this year is fitness equipment and gear, as well as wearable offers from Garmin, Polar, Suunto and more.

Health and fitness are incredibly popular all year round, whether you're a fitness fanatic or a casual gym goer. As Prime Day takes place in July, many people will be looking to get in shape for the summer months, so to reflect this demand, Amazon has loads of fitness products up for sale.

We expect to see some cheap Garmin watch deals, cheap Fitbit deals and cheap Bowflex deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023. It's also likely that other wearables and especially fitness equipment, such as treadmills and exercise bikes, will be discounted for the big shopping event.

What to expect from Prime Day Fitness deals 2023

Our first prediction for Prime Day is on fitness trackers and smartwatches. For people with big fitness goals or who like to see how they’re progressing with their workouts, the best fitness trackers are the best way to do this. These pieces of fitness tech are trendy to help you check your step count, monitor your heart rate, assess your sleep and stress levels, and most of them will give you workout ideas.

Alongside this wearable fitness technology, we also predict that fitness clothing like activewear, shoes and accessories will be involved in the Prime Day sale. We hope to see trainers and hiking boots getting the most significant discounts this year from various popular brands. One great Prime member benefit for Prime Day is Try Before You Buy.

Try Before You Buy allows Prime members to pick six eligible clothing items from the Prime Wardrobe and try them on for seven days for free. When your try-on period is up, you pay for what you want to keep and send back what you don’t. This applies to activewear, so if you buy a pair of the best running shoes, you can try them on and make sure they fit nicely before you buy them.

As home gyms have become increasingly popular due to lockdown and the pandemic, we anticipate big and small fitness equipment and machines will be involved in the Prime Day sale this year. We expect to see weight benches, dumbbells, resistance bands, foam rollers, turbo trainers, skipping ropes and yoga mats involved. Bigger machines might be a little trickier due to their original retail prices, but if they are discounted, we predict deals on treadmills, exercise bikes and rowing machines.